Otesha Charles (right) has scored three goals in Gillingham's past two Women's FA Cup ties

Otesha Charles has had a whirlwind week even before she contemplates helping her Gillingham team-mates to manufacture a Women's FA Cup giant-killing.

Guyana international Charles, 27, scored the extra-time winner to beat Cheltenham Town in the third round on Sunday.

Then she returned to her day job on Monday morning as she and her work colleagues reopened their Peckham hair salon as relaxed Covid-19 restrictions allowed customers back in.

Once her working week is done, it will be the small matter of 14-time winners Arsenal to contend with in the fourth round on Sunday.

"It's back-to-back all week," she told BBC London. "With a big game to play Sunday, it's been quite difficult being on your feet all day.

"But it's been great to have customers back, confidence is growing and it's good to see people again."

Between twice-weekly training sessions at the Gills, Charles has helped fit hair extensions and custom-made wigs for her customers, who are largely unaware of her life outside the salon.

"A lot of them don't really know I play football until I tell them, so it's like I'm living a double life," she said.

"Then you mention it's Arsenal on Sunday and they're like, 'wow, really?' So I've had a lot of really nice good luck messages throughout this week and it's amazing to get that support."

Third-tier Gillingham, whose season in the National League Southern Premier Division was curtailed at the end of October, have been indebted to Charles' goals in the past two rounds.

She netted twice in a 3-2 win against Crawley Wasps in the second round, a week before scoring the winner at Cheltenham.

Next come Arsenal, Women's Super League champions two years ago, with an attack led by Vivianne Miedema, the competition's all-time leading scorer.

"I played in the Olympic qualifiers in 2016 against Canada and that was a big event," Charles said. "But this, I didn't expect it, especially at this point in my life.

"I'm just super-excited."

Otesha Charles has been busy combining training to face Arsenal with a return to fully reopened salon this week

Despite the chasm between full-time Arsenal and part-time Gillingham, Charles has belief that her team-mates will give it everything to cause an upset.

"It's 11 players against 11 players, we've all got two arms and two legs and I believe anything's possible so we've just got to do our best," she said.

"It's also the best way to test yourself - Arsenal's players are among some of the best out there.

"I aspire to be just like players such as Vivianne Miedema and hopefully they don't rest her and we can have the full Arsenal experience.

"It's an honour to be on the same pitch as such talents like that and, as Gillingham players, we've got such passion and desire and we fully deserve to be on the pitch in this tie."

Otesha Charles was speaking to BBC London's Chris Slegg.