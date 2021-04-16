NI boss Kenny Shiels hails 'unbelievable' achievement

The Google search that Marissa Callaghan and her Northern Ireland team-mates did back in May 2019 would look dramatically different if they were to key in the same name today.

As captain, Callaghan was carrying out media duties at the unveiling of the new women's international manager when she revealed the squad had been on their phones and laptops researching information about Kenny Shiels.

The then 63-year-old's backstory would have made for colourful reading and he was certainly not the most obvious fit for the role. No shortage of success on the Maghera man's CV, but it would also have been clear that he was not walking through the Windsor Park door without some baggage.

Shiels himself did not disappoint in his soundings on his first day in the job either - does he ever? - with a nod to the women's team not being at the level they should be and criticism of the standard of Irish League pitches among his offerings as he declared his ability to "change this one more".

And change this Northern Ireland team he most certainly has, orchestrating what he described as the "UK's greatest sporting achievement" with his side reaching the finals of a major women's international tournament for the first time in the country's history.

While Shiels is never one to be understated, the scale of the team's historic achievement is truly remarkable and ensures that a coaching and managerial career spanning over 30 years in four countries will have a legacy unmatched by many others - irrespective of how his side perform in next summer's Euro 2022 finals.

Shocking Celtic before touchline bans lead to sack

Kenny's son Dean, now his NI assistant, was part of the Kilmarnock side that won the League Cup

Until Northern Ireland's heroics in beating Ukraine over a two-legged play-off to reach the Euros, Shiels' biggest triumph was in leading Scottish Premiership side Kilmarnock to a shock League Cup final success over Celtic.

It arrived in March 2012, near the end of the first of his two years in charge, but was immediately followed by tragedy as Killie midfielder Liam Kelly, then 22, learnt that his father had passed away after collapsing during the match at Hampden Park.

"The dressing room is very despondent and I don't know why the man above sends down these messages to us. We are thinking more about Liam than our triumphalism," said Shiels after the final whistle, carefully finding the right tone at a time of sorrow as he would do again years later at Derry City.

It was an altogether more different tone, though, that led to Shiels' dismissal at Rugby Park, with the Ayrshire club saying in a statement that his sacking was for "football and regulatory" reasons, citing repeated touchline bans for Scottish FA breaches as well as poor results.

Compassion amidst tragedy at Derry

As surprising as it was in many ways, Shiels' appointment by Northern Ireland was perhaps just what he was looking for after a three-year stint as Derry City boss that also ended with him being dismissed.

All went well for the first two seasons before the axe fell after the Candystripes finished just above the League of Ireland top-flight relegation zone in October 2018.

While it may have been engulfed in acrimony by the end, Shiels' reign at Derry saw him deliver the club's first piece of silverware in six years by winning the League Cup, and he also guided them to European football in his first two seasons.

It was an off-the-pitch act, though, for which Shiels will be best remembered during his spell at the Brandywell. His inspirational leadership in the days and weeks following the sudden death of club captain Ryan McBride was testament to his compassion for the players and the city.

He delivered a moving and very personal poetic tribute at his late captain's funeral, which he later revealed in an interview to the BBC that he wrote while sitting in his car before going to see the coffin at the wake.

Shiels' magnetism for drama may not have fully dawned on Callaghan and co when they did those initial online searches, but every member of the squad has clearly received a huge boost from their manager's charismatic and endearing personality.

The Irish FA powers-that-be will no doubt have been well aware of the full package that accompanied Shiels, however, and were still prepared to take the risk. It will likely be a long, long time before they next unveil a new manager that delivers success on the scale Shiels has.