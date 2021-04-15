Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Wayne Routledge joined Swansea City from Newcastle after they were promoted to the Premier League under Brendan Rodgers in 2011

Steve Cooper hopes the end is not near for Wayne Routledge as the veteran forward prepares for his 300th Swansea City appearance.

Routledge, 36, sees his contract expire at the end of the season.

Cooper says it will be down to Routledge, who has been at Swansea for a decade, to decide when his career ends.

"He's a real diamond, Wayne," said the Swansea head coach.

"He's had a brilliant career. It's still going. Of course it's at the latter part but he's for sure - as we've seen in the last two games - got a contribution to make.

"It's not over yet - he'll decide when that day comes.

"He will be able to play until his body says no more. I hope that's not around the corner because he has so much to offer every day, both on and off the pitch."

Cooper speaks on a daily basis to Routledge, who he regards as "a little bit in between" a player and a member of Swansea's staff.

With five games remaining in the regular season and Swansea chasing promotion to the Premier League, Cooper feels this is not the time to discuss Routledge's contract situation.

Routledge had not started a league game all season until last weekend, when he helped Swansea end a four-match losing streak with an impressive victory at Millwall.

He retained his place for the midweek win at Sheffield Wednesday and is in line for Swans appearance number 300 when they host Wycombe on Saturday.

"He's in great shape," Cooper said.

"You see Luka Modric playing at the highest level [for Real Madrid] last night - I think he's 35 years of age.

"There's more support than ever now to keep going longer, and Wayne is such a committed guy in terms of how he looks after himself."

Cooper says Routledge has been a major influence on Swansea's successes in 2020-21 despite featuring in only 12 league games.

"He contributes in the togetherness of the group, being a role model, he's still one of the best trainers," he added.

"He's a great bridge between myself and the dressing room. He sees it from both sides because of his age and his experience.

"He's got a massive heart, he wants to give back and he's doing that while still being able to contribute on the pitch. I think the football club has been very lucky to have had him."

Swansea have no fresh injury concerns ahead of Wycombe, although it is unclear whether Ben Cabango will be available following his breach of Covid-19 protocols.

Cabango tested negative for coronavirus earlier this week but is yet to return to training because Swansea are awaiting the results of a second test.