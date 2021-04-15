Last updated on .From the section Rotherham

Joshua Kayode made his debut for Republic of Ireland's under-21 side in November 2020

Striker Joshua Kayode has signed a new three-year deal with Championship side Rotherham United which will run until the summer of 2024.

Kayode, 20, has made three substitute appearances for the Millers since moving up from academy level.

He is currently on loan at League Two club Carlisle United, where he has netted nine goals in 35 games across two spells at Brunton Park.

The forward also has one goal in two Republic of Ireland under-21 games.