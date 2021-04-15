Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Aubameyang came on as a substitute in the Europa League quarter-final first leg against Slavia Prague on 8 April

Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been treated in hospital after he contracted malaria while on international duty with Gabon.

The 31-year-old scored in Gabon's 3-0 win over DR Congo in Africa Cup of Nations qualification on 25 March.

He played in Arsenal's Europa League quarter-final first leg against Slavia Prague on 8 April but missed Sunday's win over Sheffield United.

"I've spent a few days in hospital this week," he said on Instagram.

"I'm already feeling much better every day, thanks to the great doctors that detected and treated the virus so quickly.

"I wasn't really feeling myself the last couple weeks but will be back stronger than ever soon!"

Malaria is a tropical disease spread by mosquitoes. Symptoms usually appear seven to 18 days after infection, but it is not contagious.