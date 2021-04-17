Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Norwich are back in the Premier League after one season away

Norwich City have won promotion to the Premier League for a fifth time, after Brentford and Swansea's failure to win ensured Daniel Farke's side could not be caught in the automatic places.

The Canaries make an instant return to top flight following relegation to the Championship in the 2019-20 season.

Only Watford, eight points behind, can now deny them the second-tier title for a third time.

It is the earliest they have secured promotion since their first in 2004.

Saturday evening's game against Bournemouth can edge them closer to securing the title with four games remaining after that.

