Jim Goodwin says emotions got the better of him

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has been banned from the touchline for three games, one suspended, after criticising referee Don Robertson.

He claimed Robertson had "cost" his team a place in the Scottish Premiership's top six.

Hamilton Academical scored from a controversial late free-kick to draw, allowing St Johnstone into sixth.

"Sometimes you do and say things when emotions get the better of you," Goodwin said before the Scottish FA hearing.

"But, when you calm down, you sometimes regret. In hindsight, it wasn't just Don Robertson's fault. I still don't agree with the free-kick, but it was our fault as a team for not being organised to deal with the cross coming into the box."

Goodwin will be in the stand for Friday's Scottish Cup last-16 tie at home to Inverness Caledonian Thistle and Wednesday's trip to face Ross County in the top-flight's bottom six after it split into two sections of six.

The Irishman's third match is suspended until 31 December, applicable only if he breaches the misconduct rule again within this period.

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice and Ross County's John Hughes will face a similar charge at a hearing on 29 April.