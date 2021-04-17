Paddy McLaughlin's Cliftonville are closing in on a top-six finish

Irish Premiership: Portadown v Cliftonville Date: Saturday, 17 April Venue: Shamrock Park Kick-off: 17:30 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website, along with live text commentary of Linfield v Ballymena United

Cliftonville manager Paddy McLaughlin has said his side's good form goes much further back than their current six-match unbeaten run.

The Reds have won four and drawn two of their last six outings ahead of Saturday's trip to Portadown.

"The boys have been on form for a long time with just two defeats since the start of January," McLaughlin said.

"The new additions who came in at the start of the year have been excellent, as have the boys already here."

He added: "We raised the bar with our new signings and the other boys have responded to it, so it is not just the last six games, we have been good since the turn of the year.

"We had blips against Linfield and Glentoran but in every other game the players have been fantastic. It is just rewards for all their hard work, I couldn't ask any more of them."

McLaughlin's men go into the match against the 10th-placed Ports sitting in sixth, level on points with Crusaders in fifth and four ahead of Ballymena United in seventh.

They have two games in hand on the Crues and have also played a game more than the Sky Blues, but McLaughlin has stressed the importance of Saturday evening's match at Shamrock Park as they aim to secure a top-six finish ahead of the Irish Premiership's split.

"It is another tough game, we were down there earlier in the season and we know what to expect as Portadown always make it tough for us," he continued.

"We have a few boys carrying knocks, but the physio and our doctor have been superb, working around the clock to get our players ready for the games that are coming thick and fast. "

Joining Cliftonville in that race for the top six is David Jeffrey's Ballymena United, who travel to Windsor Park to face league leaders Linfield in Saturday evening's other Premiership fixture.

Sky Blues captain Jim Ervin will come up against the side he won a host of trophies with, but believes former Northern Ireland international Shay McCartan could be a match-winner for Jeffrey's team.

Ervin said it would be unfair to compare McCartan - who arrived before the season started - with the best players he has played with over long spells, but thinks he has the ability to become one of his best ever team-mates.

"Shay just oozes class and skill," the former Nottingham Forest youth team player said.

"Looking back at the games he has played and the goals he has scored probably speaks for itself about how good he has been for us. He glides across the pitch and is one of those players who almost runs faster with the ball than he does without it.

"He has dug us out of a hole a few times this season, producing that bit of magic to get us either a draw or a win when we haven't performed at our best.

"You need players like that if you are going to go on and do anything. It took him a while to understand what the league is about, what he can and what he cannot get away with, but he is in excellent form.

"When you have someone like that playing in front of you it is a joy to watch when he is on the ball. It was a great bit of business by the club to get him tied down on a new two-year deal, a real sign of intent about where the club wants to get to."