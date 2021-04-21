Arsenal v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Alexandre Lacazette had scored four goals in three games before sustaining a hamstring injury against Fulham

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are ruled out of the game because of illness and injury respectively.

Martin Odegaard is in light training after an ankle problem and will be assessed but David Luiz and Kieran Tierney remain sidelined.

Everton are boosted by the return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has recovered from an abductor injury.

Yerry Mina, Bernard, Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph are all available again.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton have not won for six games now and their season is fizzling out a bit - to the extent Arsenal will go above them if they win this one.

That would be incentive enough for the Gunners, although their form is still pretty flaky too.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 24 Premier League home games against Everton (W20, D4).

Everton can earn their first league double over Arsenal since the 1985-86 season.

This will be the 200th top-flight meeting between the sides. The Gunners have won 98, the most by one team against another in the top division.

Arsenal

Arsenal have lost just twice in their past 12 games in all competitions (W6, D4).

They are yet to lose in the Premier League when playing on a Friday in nine attempts. This is the most a team has played on a specific day without losing (W7, D2).

Mikel Arteta's side have conceded the first goal in each of their past four home league games.

Eddie Nketiah's late equaliser against Fulham last weekend was his first Premier League goal since September.

Everton