Premier League
ArsenalArsenal20:00EvertonEverton
Venue: Emirates Stadium

Arsenal v Everton

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Alexandre Lacazette had scored four goals in three games before sustaining a hamstring injury against Fulham
Alexandre Lacazette had scored four goals in three games before sustaining a hamstring injury against Fulham

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are ruled out of the game because of illness and injury respectively.

Martin Odegaard is in light training after an ankle problem and will be assessed but David Luiz and Kieran Tierney remain sidelined.

Everton are boosted by the return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has recovered from an abductor injury.

Yerry Mina, Bernard, Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph are all available again.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Everton have not won for six games now and their season is fizzling out a bit - to the extent Arsenal will go above them if they win this one.

That would be incentive enough for the Gunners, although their form is still pretty flaky too.

Prediction: 2-1

Arsenal have kept just 3 clean sheets at home in the Premier League this season

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 24 Premier League home games against Everton (W20, D4).
  • Everton can earn their first league double over Arsenal since the 1985-86 season.
  • This will be the 200th top-flight meeting between the sides. The Gunners have won 98, the most by one team against another in the top division.

Arsenal

  • Arsenal have lost just twice in their past 12 games in all competitions (W6, D4).
  • They are yet to lose in the Premier League when playing on a Friday in nine attempts. This is the most a team has played on a specific day without losing (W7, D2).
  • Mikel Arteta's side have conceded the first goal in each of their past four home league games.
  • Eddie Nketiah's late equaliser against Fulham last weekend was his first Premier League goal since September.

Everton

  • Everton have drawn three successive league matches and gone five without a win.
  • They haven't drawn four Premier League games in a row since November 2012 under David Moyes.
  • The Toffees are playing a Premier League fixture on consecutive Friday nights, becoming just the second team to do so after Arsenal beat Liverpool 4-2 and Leeds 5-0 in April 2004.
  • Gylfi Sigurdsson has been involved in five goals in his past seven Premier League appearances, as many as he managed in the previous 23.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 23rd April 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City33245469244577
2Man Utd32199464352966
3Leicester31175955371856
4Chelsea321510750311955
5West Ham32167953421155
6Tottenham331581056381853
7Liverpool32158954381653
8Everton31147104340349
9Arsenal32137124436846
10Leeds32144145050046
11Aston Villa31135134435944
12Wolves32118133241-941
13Crystal Palace31108133352-1938
14Southampton32106164058-1836
15Newcastle3298153553-1835
16Brighton32713123338-534
17Burnley3289152645-1933
18Fulham33512162543-1827
19West Brom3159172859-3124
20Sheff Utd3242261756-3914
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport