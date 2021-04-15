Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibs, Motherwell, play-off finals

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Scottish gossip

Plans are being drawn up to allow as many as 2,000 supporters into both legs of the play-off double header which will decide promotion to and relegation from the Premiership, while the SFA may consider moving the Scottish Cup away from Hampden to accommodate fans. (Daily Record)external-link

Celtic were on the phone trying to keep Scott Brown when he was signing his pre-contract agreement with Aberdeen, reveals new Dons boss Stephen Glass. (Daily Record)external-link

The return of Steven Davis and Allan McGregor has been a "massive" part of Rangers' success this season, says former striker Kenny Miller.(Scottish Sun)external-link

New Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass looks set to hand second choice goalkeeper Gary Woods a permanent deal. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Rangers have taken AFC Sudbury striker Shane Temple on trial as the Ibrox side runs the rule over the 18-year-old. (Scotsman)external-link

Hibernian manager Jack Ross explains why he will keeping giving some of the club's under-18s first-team exposure after a tough year for development players. (Edinburgh Evening News)external-link

The FA Cup dream eluded Graham Alexander as a player in England but the Motherwell boss hopes to make up for it with Scottish Cup success. (Herald)external-link

The search for a new Celtic manager even has the Taliban following developments, reveals a documentary filmmaker working in Afghanistan. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Celtic-daft Rod Stewart pays tribute to his beloved football team on new album with a Hoops-themed vinyl edition. (Daily Record)external-link

Police probing claims ex-Celtic boss Neil Lennon breached Covid rules with an alleged cross-border pub trip have said no English laws were broken. (Scottish Sun)external-link

TimesDaily MailCourier

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport