Plans are being drawn up to allow as many as 2,000 supporters into both legs of the play-off double header which will decide promotion to and relegation from the Premiership, while the SFA may consider moving the Scottish Cup away from Hampden to accommodate fans. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic were on the phone trying to keep Scott Brown when he was signing his pre-contract agreement with Aberdeen, reveals new Dons boss Stephen Glass. (Daily Record) external-link

The return of Steven Davis and Allan McGregor has been a "massive" part of Rangers' success this season, says former striker Kenny Miller.(Scottish Sun) external-link

New Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass looks set to hand second choice goalkeeper Gary Woods a permanent deal. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Rangers have taken AFC Sudbury striker Shane Temple on trial as the Ibrox side runs the rule over the 18-year-old. (Scotsman) external-link

Hibernian manager Jack Ross explains why he will keeping giving some of the club's under-18s first-team exposure after a tough year for development players. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

The FA Cup dream eluded Graham Alexander as a player in England but the Motherwell boss hopes to make up for it with Scottish Cup success. (Herald) external-link

The search for a new Celtic manager even has the Taliban following developments, reveals a documentary filmmaker working in Afghanistan. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic-daft Rod Stewart pays tribute to his beloved football team on new album with a Hoops-themed vinyl edition. (Daily Record) external-link