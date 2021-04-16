Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Leicester trio can make amends 'on the field' after Covid-19 breach - Rodgers

Leicester players James Maddison, Hamza Choudhury and Ayoze Perez can restore their reputations on the pitch after breaching Covid-19 protocols, says boss Brendan Rodgers.

The trio were dropped for the Foxes' Premier League defeat at West Ham last weekend.

All three are available again for the FA Cup semi-final against Southampton at Wembley on Sunday.

"We always have to look forward and it's in the past," said Rodgers.

"The best way they can do that as a player is by their actions on the field.

"These guys have made a great contribution for us, we are in the position we are because of them.

"They made a mistake and in football there'll be a choice again, at some point in their careers, and hopefully they'll make a better choice."

Maddison has been a key player for Leicester this season, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists in all competitions.

He is in contention for a spot in Gareth Southgate's England squad for this summer's European Championship finals.

Perez has provided three goals in 27 appearances, while Choudhury has scored once in 20 games.