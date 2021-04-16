Robbie McDaid gives Glentoran the lead

Coleraine and Glentoran both failed to make the dent in Linfield's lead that they would have hoped as they played out a 1-1 draw at the Showgrounds.

Robbie McDaid put the Glens ahead before the break, with Eoin Bradley equalising for the second-placed Bannsiders in the second half.

Substitute Rory Donnelly missed an excellent chance to win it for the visitors in the 90th minute.

It was the second draw this week between the sides.

It meant Coleraine closed the gap on the Blues at the top to eight points, but the Irish Premiership title holders have a game in hand ahead of their match on Saturday evening against Ballymena United, after which they and Coleraine will have six matches to play.

Glentoran are two points further behind Oran Kearney's men in third place, but also have a game in hand on the Bannsiders.

After Tuesday night's 2-2 draw between the teams, Friday night's encounter was another entertaining game, with both sides showing attacking intent from the outset.

Eoin Bradley levels for the Bannsiders

The opening goal came in the 42nd minute when Andrew Mitchell played a neat lay-off to Ciaran O'Connor and the midfielder drove forward before playing in McDaid, whose shot was too powerful for home goalkeeper Martin Gallagher.

Bradley ended a long run without a goal when he stooped to head the equaliser from close range, capitalising on hesitancy in the home defence to get on the end of an inviting Ben Doherty cross.

Donnelly, who was named on the Glens bench along with younger brother Jay, should have claimed all three points for his side in the 90th minute but he failed to connect properly with a cross and put his header over the crossbar.

Glentoran made a bright start to the match with Marcus Kane enjoying getting forward in his wing-back role, firing just wide with an early shot before heading over on the stretch at the back post.

Coleraine played their way into the game slowly, however, and would have gone ahead in the 15th minute but for a fantastic save from Rory Brown, who stayed big to keep out Matthew Shevlin's well-struck effort.

McDaid fired over and Stephen Lowry had a shot saved before Patrick McClean produced an outstanding lunge to get a last-gasp block on Lowry's shot from six yards out.