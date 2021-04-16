Last updated on .From the section National League

Ives succeeds long-serving chief executive Michael Tattersall who letf in December

The National League has appointed the former FA head of judicial services Mark Ives as its general manager.

Ives took the role on a three-month basis in January, after the departure of chief executive Michael Tattersall.

He said his main priority was to help clubs through the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the National League to date and am delighted to have been appointed on a permanent basis," said Ives, who served with the FA for almost two decades.

National League chairman Brian Barwick said: "Mark will be a great asset for the National League and our member clubs.

"He is very experienced in football matters, is well trusted, and has a wide network of contacts across the game."