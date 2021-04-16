Last updated on .From the section Irish

Dungannon remain bottom of the league on 16 points, four behind 11th-placed Carrick

Carrick Rangers and Dungannon Swifts took a point each from their basement battle at the bottom of the Irish Premiership in a 1-1 draw at Taylor's Avenue.

Cahal McGinty score the Swifts' first goal in six games to give the visitors a deserved half-time lead.

A 58th minute Cathair Friel equaliser claimed a point for Carrick, who remain four points above Dungannon.

Both sides play their final game before the split next Saturday.

In a normal season, a game between the bottom two sides going into the final stretch of the campaign would have been fraught with tension, however with relegation off the table, both teams could play without the fear of the drop in a season they will look to as a learning curve for their young squads.

Dungannon entered the game in wretched form, having lost their last six and failing to score in their last five.

Their first half display was not that of a team with such a goal-shy record, as they looked easily the more dangerous side.

Cahal McGinty gives Dungannon Swifts the lead

McGinty somehow missed a glorious opportunity from six yards out before a smart Aaron Hogg stop denied Rhyss Campbell.

On 28 minutes McGinty atoned for his earlier sitter to head the Swifts in front for a deserved lead.

Carrick improved after the break with Friel pouncing on a loose ball in the box after good work from Lloyd Anderson to slot under Roy Carroll for the equaliser.

The hosts thought they should have had a penalty for a handball, and nearly snatched a winner with five minutes left as Carroll misread a through ball allowing Friel to collect, but the keeper got back between the posts in time to stop Friel's effort from a wide-angle.