David McDaid caps a five star performance for Larne by scoring his side's fifth

Larne trounced Warrenpoint Town 5-0 at Inver Park to move to within two points of third-placed Glentoran in the Irish Premiership standings.

Josh Robinson headed in the first in the eighth minute, then Andrew Mitchell made it 2-0 from the penalty spot after Andy Coleman had fouled Ronan Hale.

Martin Donnelly chipped the goalkeeper for the third, Ronan Hale added the fourth and substitute David McDaid's lob completed the scoring.

Point are without a win in 11 matches.

Barry Gray's side remain ninth in the table.

The visitors made a bright start as Keelan Dillon's shot was well saved by Conor Devlin but Larne soon assumed control and Robinson rose high to nod the ball into the bottom corner after Donnelly's corner led to a bout of pinball in the six-yard area.

Dean Jarvis had an effort cleared off the line but in the 19th minute Mitchell rifled into the corner after referee Andrew Davey had awarded the spot-kick.

Donnelly extended his team's lead with an exquisite finish four minutes after the interval, then Hale's clinical finish secured Larne's fourth.

Hale had earlier missed a number of good scoring opportunities.

McDaid got in on the action to round off a resounding victory for Tiernan Lynch's outfit, who are now unbeaten in four league encounters.