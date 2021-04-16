Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Prince Musaad became the Premier League's youngest chair in 2019

Sheffield United chairman Prince Musaad Bin Khalid Al Saud has resigned from his role for personal reasons.

Prince Musaad was appointed by father-in-law and club owner Prince Abdullah in September 2019, becoming the Premier League's youngest chair at age 26.

Vice chairman Yusuf Giansiracusa will take on the role of interim chairman.

"It was an honour to be chairman of Sheffield United and I wish my successor the very best," said Prince Musaad.

The Blades sit 10 points adrift at the bottom of the Premier League and parted company with manager Chris Wilder last month.