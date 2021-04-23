Cardiff City v Wycombe Wanderers

CardiffCardiff City15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Norwich
|43
|27
|9
|7
|66
|32
|34
|90
|2
|Watford
|43
|25
|10
|8
|60
|28
|32
|85
|3
|Bournemouth
|43
|22
|11
|10
|73
|42
|31
|77
|4
|Swansea
|43
|22
|10
|11
|52
|34
|18
|76
|5
|Brentford
|42
|20
|15
|7
|72
|41
|31
|75
|6
|Barnsley
|43
|22
|8
|13
|55
|46
|9
|74
|7
|Reading
|43
|19
|11
|13
|57
|46
|11
|68
|8
|QPR
|43
|17
|11
|15
|51
|51
|0
|62
|9
|Cardiff
|43
|16
|13
|14
|59
|47
|12
|61
|10
|Middlesbrough
|43
|17
|9
|17
|51
|48
|3
|60
|11
|Millwall
|43
|14
|17
|12
|42
|44
|-2
|59
|12
|Luton
|42
|16
|9
|17
|36
|46
|-10
|57
|13
|Stoke
|43
|14
|14
|15
|47
|49
|-2
|56
|14
|Preston
|43
|15
|7
|21
|44
|55
|-11
|52
|15
|Coventry
|43
|13
|12
|18
|42
|58
|-16
|51
|16
|Bristol City
|43
|15
|6
|22
|42
|58
|-16
|51
|17
|Blackburn
|43
|13
|11
|19
|54
|49
|5
|50
|18
|Nottm Forest
|43
|12
|14
|17
|35
|42
|-7
|50
|19
|Birmingham
|43
|12
|13
|18
|33
|51
|-18
|49
|20
|Huddersfield
|43
|12
|11
|20
|45
|63
|-18
|47
|21
|Derby
|43
|11
|10
|22
|31
|51
|-20
|43
|22
|Rotherham
|41
|11
|6
|24
|42
|56
|-14
|39
|23
|Sheff Wed
|43
|12
|9
|22
|36
|55
|-19
|39
|24
|Wycombe
|43
|9
|10
|24
|34
|67
|-33
|37
