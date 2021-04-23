League Two
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00WalsallWalsall
Venue: Sands Venue Stadium

Scunthorpe United v Walsall

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th April 2021

  • ExeterExeter City15:00NewportNewport County
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00StevenageStevenage
  • CarlisleCarlisle United15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
  • CheltenhamCheltenham Town15:00ColchesterColchester United
  • CrawleyCrawley Town15:00Forest GreenForest Green Rovers
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
  • OldhamOldham Athletic15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
  • Port ValePort Vale15:00BradfordBradford City
  • SalfordSalford City15:00MansfieldMansfield Town
  • ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00WalsallWalsall
  • SouthendSouthend United15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
  • TranmereTranmere Rovers15:00BarrowBarrow

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge432381266432377
2Cheltenham422291155361975
3Bolton432110125347673
4Morecambe43219136557872
5Tranmere431912125348569
6Forest Green421812125448666
7Newport4218111351411065
8Exeter4216141265461962
9Salford4216141248331562
10Leyton Orient431710165047361
11Carlisle42179165547860
12Crawley431611165255-359
13Bradford421610164748-158
14Port Vale43169185552357
15Oldham43159197072-254
16Stevenage431217143638-253
17Harrogate43158204552-753
18Mansfield431119135052-252
19Walsall431019144351-849
20Scunthorpe42138214157-1647
21Colchester431017164360-1747
22Barrow421210204955-646
23Southend43814212455-3138
24Grimsby42813213262-3037
View full League Two table

