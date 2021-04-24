League Two
OldhamOldham Athletic15:00GrimsbyGrimsby Town
Venue: Boundary Park

Oldham Athletic v Grimsby Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Cambridge432381266432377
2Cheltenham422291155361975
3Bolton432110125347673
4Morecambe43219136557872
5Tranmere431912125348569
6Forest Green421812125448666
7Newport4218111351411065
8Exeter4216141265461962
9Salford4216141248331562
10Leyton Orient431710165047361
11Carlisle42179165547860
12Crawley431611165255-359
13Bradford421610164748-158
14Port Vale43169185552357
15Oldham43159197072-254
16Stevenage431217143638-253
17Harrogate43158204552-753
18Mansfield431119135052-252
19Walsall431019144351-849
20Scunthorpe42138214157-1647
21Colchester431017164360-1747
22Barrow421210204955-646
23Southend43814212455-3138
24Grimsby42813213262-3037
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC