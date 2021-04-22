Liverpool v Newcastle United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Newcastle have won seven of the 19 league matches in which Allan Saint-Maximin has featured this season

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool may have Curtis Jones back in contention after a three-match absence because of a muscle injury.

Nat Phillips missed Monday night's draw at Leeds with a hamstring strain which is expected to keep him out again.

Newcastle are sweating on the fitness of talismanic winger Allan Saint-Maximin, who went off with a swollen ankle against West Ham last week.

Steve Bruce is also expected to give an update on Ryan Fraser's fitness during Friday's press conference.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I always thought Newcastle would get results when they really needed them and they have done exactly that in the past couple of weeks.

The Magpies are not mathematically safe yet, of course, but they are eight points above third-bottom Fulham, who are not going to catch them.

Liverpool played really well in the first half against Leeds on Monday and should have scored more than the one goal they managed. In the second half, though, they were really poor and could have conceded a lot more than one.

That is a worry, even if you factor in how good Leeds are, so the Reds need to find some consistency here.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool haven't lost at home to Newcastle in 24 league matches spanning 27 years (W20, D4).

The goalless draw in the reverse fixture at St James' Park ended a run of five successive Liverpool victories against Newcastle.

Liverpool

Liverpool are unbeaten in four Premier League matches, winning three.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side could become the first team since Sunderland in 2008 to concede the first goal in eight consecutive Premier League home games.

They have dropped 13 points from winning positions in the league this season, more than in their previous two campaigns combined.

Newcastle United