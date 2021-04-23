Premier League
Sheff UtdSheffield United20:00BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
Venue: Bramall Lane

Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Sheffield United players looking emotional after being relegated from the Premier League
Sheffield United have equalled the club record for most league defeats in a season

TEAM NEWS

Sheffield United caretaker manager Paul Heckingbottom expects to select from the same squad as for the defeat by Wolves.

Midfielder Sander Berge could return from a serious hamstring injury before the end of the season.

Brighton centre-back Ben White serves a one-match ban as a consequence of his red card against Chelsea.

Percy Tau is in contention to return to the squad after missing out in midweek because of a tight hamstring.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Sheffield United are now officially relegated, although they will have known their fate for weeks.

Sometimes you see relegated teams start playing well and winning once they know they are definitely down but I don't think Sheffield United will do that.

Brighton got a good point against Chelsea and they have shown they are defensively sound. It's just in attack where they are often lacking a bit of spark - but they are still better than the Blades.

Prediction: 0-2

Lawro's full predictions v Wolf Alice bassist Theo Ellis

Brighton have 34 points - they should have 58 according to their expected goals metric

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Brighton's solitary victory in the past 11 league meetings came at Bramall Lane in the Championship in January 2005 (D4, L6).
  • Last season was the first time Sheffield United and Brighton were in the top flight together. They drew 1-1 at Bramall Lane in February 2020.

Sheffield United

  • The Blades are only the third club to lose as many as 26 of their first 32 fixtures of a league season, emulating Doncaster Rovers in 1904-05 and Darwen in 1898-99. They both lost their 33rd match too.
  • Sheffield United have equalled the club record for most league defeats in a season. They previously lost 26 in the 1975-76 top flight and 2010-11 Championship.
  • The Premier League record for most defeats in a season is 29. The top-flight record is 31, set by Stoke City in 1984-85, which was a 42-match season.
  • All four of Sheffield United's league wins have come in midweek games. Their record at the weekend this season is two draws and 21 defeats.
  • Paul Heckingbottom can become the first person to lose his first five Premier League matches as a manager since Scott Parker at Fulham two years ago.

Brighton & Hove Albion

  • The Seagulls have equalled their club top-flight record of five away victories in a season, first set in 1981-82.
  • Brighton are winless in all seven league matches this season against the teams currently below them in the table, drawing six and losing the other.
  • In 2021, only Chelsea and Manchester City have kept more Premier League clean sheets than Brighton's tally of eight.
  • Graham Potter's first game as a manager in English football was Swansea's 2-1 Championship victory away to Sheffield United in August 2018.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City33245469244577
2Man Utd32199464352966
3Leicester32185958372159
4Chelsea321510750311955
5West Ham32167953421155
6Tottenham331581056381853
7Liverpool32158954381653
8Everton31147104340349
9Arsenal32137124436846
10Leeds32144145050046
11Aston Villa31135134435944
12Wolves32118133241-941
13Crystal Palace31108133352-1938
14Southampton32106164058-1836
15Newcastle3298153553-1835
16Brighton32713123338-534
17Burnley3289152645-1933
18Fulham33512162543-1827
19West Brom3259182862-3424
20Sheff Utd3242261756-3914
Premier League table

