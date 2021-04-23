National League
WrexhamWrexham15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v Chesterfield

Last updated on .From the section National League

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th April 2021

  • AldershotAldershot Town15:00WealdstoneWealdstone
  • AltrinchamAltrincham15:00BarnetBarnet
  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00StockportStockport County
  • HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00BromleyBromley
  • King's LynnKing's Lynn Town15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00WokingWoking
  • Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors15:00YeovilYeovil Town
  • TorquayTorquay United15:00Notts CountyNotts County
  • EastleighEastleigh17:20Sutton UnitedSutton United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hartlepool361910754332167
2Sutton United33199555272866
3Torquay34206855312466
4Stockport341611752282459
5Halifax341681055441156
6Wrexham341581148331553
7Chesterfield331641345331252
8Notts County321571042301252
9Bromley341410105246652
10Eastleigh341311103733450
11Boreham Wood35101694035546
12Aldershot34136154548-345
13Maidenhead United31128114942744
14Dag & Red34127153443-943
15Solihull Moors32126143638-242
16Yeovil32126144649-342
17Altrincham35118163746-941
18Wealdstone3496194479-3533
19Woking3388173145-1432
20Weymouth3386193652-1630
21King's Lynn3377193969-3028
22Barnet3246222573-4818
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

