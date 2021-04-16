Last updated on .From the section European Football

Smalling initially joined Roma on loan from Manchester United in August 2019

Roma defender Chris Smalling says he and his family are unharmed but "very shaken up" after they were victims of an armed robbery at home on Friday.

The robbery took place at the former Manchester United centre-back's home in southern Rome, with luxury watches and jewellery taken.

England international Smalling was forced to hand the items over to three armed men before they left the house.

"I'd like to thank everyone for your well wishes and support," he said.

"My family although very shaken up are luckily unharmed!

"Hoping these people can find a more meaningful way to live their lives without causing such harm and distress to others."

Police, who were called to the house at 5am local time, are investigating the incident.

On Thursday evening, the defender watched from the sidelines with a knee injury as Roma secured a Europa League quarter-final aggregate win over Ajax.

Smalling, who earned the last of his 31 England caps in June 2017, joined Roma from United in October 2020 on a permanent deal, having spent the previous season on loan.

He told BBC Sport in February that year how settled he and his family felt in the Italian capital.