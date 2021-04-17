Last updated on .From the section Irish

Shayne Lavery restores Linfield's lead.

Premiership pacesetters Linfield clinched a 2-1 victory over Ballymena United to move closer to a third straight title.

Mark Haughey headed the Windsor Park hosts in front before a superb Shay McCartan free-kick left United deservedly level at the break.

Linfield controlled the second half and Shayne Lavery headed in the winner from Kirk Millar's cross.

David Healy's side are now 11 points clear with just six games left.

Ballymena inflicted a rare defeat on Linfield last month and they threatened a repeat at a sun-kissed Windsor Park after an impressive opening 45 minutes.

Linfield keeper Chris Johns was in top form throughout and he kept out a Shay McCartan free-kick before Haughey popped up with an 18th-minute opener.

Mark Haughey headed Linfield into the lead against Ballymena

Deadlock broken

Millar slung over a cross from the left to pick out the defender running in at the backpost to head across goal and into the net.

Linfield were now on top and Jordan Stewart slipped Lavery through but the striker saw his low shot saved by the feet of Dylan Graham.

Ballymena fought their way into the game and McCartan's wonderful free-kick - curling the ball over the wall and into the top corner - brought them level on the half-hour mark.

United went in search of a second goal and Johns produced another great save to turn Paul McElroy's downward header round the post.

Shay McCartan's beautifully taken free-kick brought Ballymena level

However, the visitors ran out of steam in the second half as Linfield dominated and Graham kept out a Matthew Clarke effort before Lavery's winning goal.

It was another assist for Millar as he sent in a pinpoint cross from the right and unmarked Northern Ireland striker Lavery nodded home from six yards to notch up his 16th goal in 16 games.

Lavery pounced when Graham spilled the ball from a corner but blazed over as Linfield threatened to increase their advantage.

Ballymena rarely threatened but they almost snatched a draw in the dying minutes when Johns produced another fine save from a Johnny Addis strike.

The defeat means Ballymena will be in the bottom six for the end-of-season split while Linfield are on course to pick up a 55th league title.

What they said

Linfield manager David Healy: "It's a big three points - I thought for large parts of the game we were okay but for other parts we became a bit sloppy. Ballymena made us work hard for it.

"It was a fantastic ball from Kirk and header from Shayne for the second goal. It was a big goal at an important stage in the game."

Ballymena manager David Jeffrey: "I'm very proud of my players - I thought we were absolutely excellent and I think we deserved a point.

"Chris Johns made two incredible saves while obviously Linfield had good periods and created opportunities. Just that little bit of quality from Kirk Millar was the difference."