Scottish League Two

Queen's Park came from behind to beat nearest rivals Edinburgh City 3-2 and ensure they need just one point to clinch the League 2 title.

Simon Murray scored twice in the final 12 minutes to add to Peter Grant's opener, after Liam Henderson and Josh Campbell had put City in front.

The win puts Queen's Park 15 points clear with five games to play.

Meanwhile, Stirling Albion's thumping 5-1 win at Cowdenbeath moved them level on points with Edinburgh City.

Andy Ryan's first-half double put Kevin Rutkiewicz's side in control, with Chris Hamilton, Kyle Banner, and Dylan Mackin completing the rout.

Fifth-place Elgin City missed the chance to leapfrog Stranraer - who are in Scottish Cup action this weekend - into the play-offs after they were stunned 5-2 by in-form Albion Rovers at Borough Briggs.

However, Elgin had already secured a top-half finish with only one match to play before the league splits.

Elsewhere, Annan Athletic moved up one place to eighth and added more misery to bottom-side Brechin City with a 3-0 victory at Galabank.

Brechin are eight points adrift of Cowdenbeath, having won just one game all season.