Arsenal v West Ham United

Arsenal WomenArsenal Women19:30West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section Women's Football
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Chelsea Women
|20
|16
|3
|1
|62
|10
|52
|51
|2
|Man City Women
|20
|15
|4
|1
|60
|13
|47
|49
|3
|Arsenal Women
|19
|13
|2
|4
|59
|14
|45
|41
|4
|Man Utd Women
|20
|13
|2
|5
|41
|20
|21
|41
|5
|Everton Women
|20
|9
|5
|6
|38
|26
|12
|32
|6
|Brighton Women
|20
|7
|3
|10
|16
|37
|-21
|24
|7
|Reading Women
|20
|4
|9
|7
|22
|34
|-12
|21
|8
|Tottenham Women
|20
|4
|5
|11
|17
|39
|-22
|17
|9
|West Ham Women
|19
|3
|5
|11
|21
|36
|-15
|14
|10
|B'ham City Women
|19
|3
|5
|11
|14
|38
|-24
|14
|11
|Aston Villa Women
|19
|3
|3
|13
|14
|46
|-32
|12
|12
|Bristol City Women
|20
|2
|6
|12
|17
|68
|-51
|12
Follow some young Welsh entrepreneurs as they launch their new enterprises
Leading figures from Washington, London and Baghdad tell the inside story