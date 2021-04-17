John Sheridan has won eight of his 33 games in charge of Swindon

John Sheridan has offered to resign as manager of League One's bottom side Swindon Town following their 4-1 defeat at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday.

The loss was Swindon's ninth in their past 11 games and they lie seven points from safety with four games to play.

Sheridan, 56, took over from Richie Wellens in November but has won just eight of 33 games in charge, losing 21.

"I look at myself, hopefully the players will look at themselves, it's just not been good enough," he said.

Sheridan, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season, said he had told director of football Paul Jewell that he wanted to resign and would also speak to chairman Lee Power.

He told BBC Radio Wiltshire: "It's a difficult decision for me to make but they've still got a little chance of staying in this league.

"There are four games to go and hopefully someone can come in and work a miracle and pick the team up and try to get a few results.

"The results and performances have just not been good enough - we haven't got the points and we haven't kept the ball out of the back of the net on enough occasions to give ourselves the best chance of winning games.

"I think we are the quietest team in the league - when I watch other teams, I hear the opposition bossing and ordering and giving information to each other a lot, lot more than we do out on the pitch and it's a massive, massive part of the game. That's one of the problems we have, we let things go by too easy.

"It's time someone else gets an opportunity and hopefully they can turn it around."