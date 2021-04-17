Last updated on .From the section Man City

Kevin de Bruyne looked frustrated as he came off shortly after half-time with an apparent ankle injury

Manchester City midfielder Kevin de Bruyne's injury "doesn't look good" said manager Pep Guardiola, following his side's FA Cup semi-final defeat by Chelsea.

De Bruyne went off in the 48th minute with what appeared to be an ankle injury and will have a test on Sunday.

Asked about the injury, Guardiola said: "I don't know. He has pain now."

Hakim Ziyech scored the winning goal for Chelsea in the 55th minute at Wembley.

Premier League leaders Manchester City have three games in the next 11 days - including the Carabao Cup final against Tottenham on 25 April and the first leg of their Champions League semi-final with Paris St-Germain on 28 April.

De Bruyne has made 32 appearances in all competitions for the club this season, netting eight and assisting 15 goals.

He is also a key player for Belgium ahead of the European Championship which starts on 11 June.