Championship
ReadingReading12:00SwanseaSwansea City
Venue: Madejski Stadium, England

Reading v Swansea City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Reading

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 33Cabral Barbosa
  • 17Yiadom
  • 29Holmes
  • 6Moore
  • 3Richards
  • 8Rinomhota
  • 28Laurent
  • 11Meite
  • 10Swift
  • 14Ejaria
  • 18Lucas João

Substitutes

  • 2Pontes Esteves
  • 7Olise
  • 9Baldock
  • 15Gibson
  • 22Southwood
  • 24Aluko
  • 30Semedo
  • 34Tetek
  • 47Puscas

Swansea

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Woodman
  • 26Naughton
  • 44Cabango
  • 5Guehi
  • 24Bidwell
  • 15Routledge
  • 8Grimes
  • 6Fulton
  • 14Hourihane
  • 20Cullen
  • 9Lowe

Substitutes

  • 2Bennett
  • 7Smith
  • 10A Ayew
  • 17Whittaker
  • 18Hamer
  • 21Dhanda
  • 22Latibeaudiere
  • 23Roberts
  • 31Cooper
Referee:
Simon Hooper

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich44289769333693
2Watford442610861283388
3Brentford432115773413278
4Bournemouth4422111173433077
5Barnsley442381356461077
6Swansea4322101152341876
7Reading4319111357461168
8Cardiff4417131461481364
9Middlesbrough44189175449563
10QPR441711165254-262
11Millwall441417134245-359
12Stoke441415154850-257
13Luton42169173646-1057
14Preston44167214555-1055
15Blackburn441411195951853
16Birmingham441313183552-1752
17Nottm Forest441215173643-751
18Bristol City43156224258-1651
19Coventry441312194259-1751
20Huddersfield441211214768-2147
21Derby441110233253-2143
22Rotherham42116254257-1539
23Sheff Wed44129233758-2139
24Wycombe44910253569-3437
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport