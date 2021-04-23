Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Goalkeeper Nick Pope has missed Burnley's last two matches

TEAM NEWS

Wolves remain without midfielder Ruben Neves, who is continuing to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19.

Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Jonny and Marcal are also still sidelined.

Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope is expected to be available after recovering from a shoulder problem.

Ashley Barnes has returned to training but this game comes too soon for him, while Kevin Long and Robbie Brady are ruled out.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Burnley have lost their past three league games and have dropped to fourth bottom of the table, but I don't think they will go down.

The Clarets have not been playing too badly during that time - they came close to getting a point at Old Trafford last weekend and held the lead in their previous two matches.

Even a draw would be a big result for Sean Dyche's side in their situation, but I actually think they will do better than that at Molineux. They will be fighting for their lives while Wolves, who are safely in mid-table, won't be.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v Wolf Alice bassist Theo Ellis

The exception was December's win at Arsenal

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley are vying to complete a top-flight double against Wolves for the first time since the 1956-57 season.

Wolves have won just one of the past nine league meetings (D4, L4).

Burnley's most recent top-flight win at Molineux was in September 1973.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves are aiming to win three consecutive Premier League matches for the first time since a similar sequence last June.

Nine of their 11 league victories this season have been by a one-goal margin.

They are the only club not to lose a Premier League fixture this season after scoring the opening goal, winning eight of nine matches.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side would have to win all six of their remaining games to equal their final tally of 59 points in 2019-20.

Adama Traore has either scored or assisted in each of his last three appearances, ending a run of 35 Premier League matches without being directly involved in a goal.

Burnley