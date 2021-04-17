Last updated on .From the section Swindon

John Sheridan won eight of his 33 games in charge of Swindon

League One strugglers Swindon Town have confirmed the departure of manager John Sheridan after five months in charge.

The 56-year-old had told BBC Radio Wiltshire he planned to resign after Saturday's 4-1 defeat by AFC Wimbledon.

That loss was Swindon's ninth in 11 games and leaves them seven points from safety with four matches to play.

"The club would like to thank John for his time in what must have been a difficult period for him personally," said a club statement.

"Assistant manager Tommy Wright will take charge of the team for the remainder of the season and will be assisted by academy head of coaching Lee Peacock."

Sheridan took over from Richie Wellens in November but won only eight of 33 games in charge, losing 21.

Following Saturday's defeat, he said he had told director of football Paul Jewell that he wanted to resign and would also speak to chairman Lee Power.

His contract was due to expire in the summer.

"It's a difficult decision for me to make but they've still got a little chance of staying in this league," he said in his final BBC interview as boss.

"There are four games to go and hopefully someone can come in and work a miracle and pick the team up and try to get a few results.

"It's time someone else gets an opportunity and hopefully they can turn it around."