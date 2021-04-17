Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Gary Brabin has also had two spells as manager ofnSouthport

Cymru Premier leaders New Saints have appointed ex-Cambridge United, Luton and Tranmere boss Gary Brabin as Sporting Director.

Brabin made more than 50 appearances in two spells with TNS and also played for Blackpool, Hull, Doncaster and Chester.

He will work alongside new head coach Anthony Limbrick and head of coaching Chris Seargeant.

"I am delighted to become The New Saints' first ever Sporting Director," he said.

"This is a different role to what I have undertaken previously, but in my previous time as a manager, I would have welcomed the support of a sporting director."