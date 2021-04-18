AC Milan v Genoa

Match ends, Milan 2, Genoa 1.
AC Milan
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 99G Donnarumma
- 20KaluluSubstituted forDalotat 62'minutes
- 24Kjaer
- 23Tomori
- 19Hernández
- 4BennacerSubstituted forTonaliat 74'minutes
- 79Kessié
- 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forDíazat 63'minutes
- 10CalhanogluSubstituted forKrunicat 88'minutes
- 12Rebic
- 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forMandzukicat 63'minutes
- 1Tatarusanu
- 5Dalot
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 8Tonali
- 9Mandzukic
- 13Romagnoli
- 15Hauge
- 18Meité
- 21Díaz
- 33Krunic
- 46Gabbia
- 89Moleri
Genoa
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Perin
- 5GoldanigaBooked at 26mins
- 21Radovanovic
- 55Masiello
- 18GhiglioneSubstituted forBiraschiat 57'minutes
- 16Zajc
- 47Badelj
- 20StrootmanSubstituted forBehramiat 83'minutes
- 29CassataSubstituted forPandevat 74'minutes
- 9ScamaccaSubstituted forShomurodovat 74'minutes
- 23DestroSubstituted forPjacaat 57'minutes
- 2Zapata
- 11Behrami
- 14Biraschi
- 17Portanova
- 19Pandev
- 24Melegoni
- 25Onguéné
- 32Paleari
- 37Pjaca
- 61Shomurodov
- 65Rovella
- 99Czyborra
- Referee:
- Gianpaolo Calvarese
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away13
Full Time
Second Half ends, Milan 2, Genoa 1.
Corner, Milan. Conceded by Davide Biraschi.
Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Edoardo Goldaniga (Genoa).
Attempt blocked. Andrea Masiello (Genoa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Marko Pjaca (Genoa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Edoardo Goldaniga with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Marko Pjaca (Genoa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eldor Shomurodov.
Substitution, Milan. Rade Krunic replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.
Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.
Attempt blocked. Valon Behrami (Genoa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Andrea Masiello (Genoa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Theo Hernández.
Substitution, Genoa. Valon Behrami replaces Kevin Strootman.
Foul by Theo Hernández (Milan).
Post update
Edoardo Goldaniga (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ante Rebic.
Post update
Theo Hernández (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Edoardo Goldaniga (Genoa).
Foul by Fikayo Tomori (Milan).