Italian Serie A
AC MilanAC Milan2GenoaGenoa1

AC Milan v Genoa

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Line-ups

AC Milan

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 20KaluluSubstituted forDalotat 62'minutes
  • 24Kjaer
  • 23Tomori
  • 19Hernández
  • 4BennacerSubstituted forTonaliat 74'minutes
  • 79Kessié
  • 56SaelemaekersSubstituted forDíazat 63'minutes
  • 10CalhanogluSubstituted forKrunicat 88'minutes
  • 12Rebic
  • 17da Conceição LeãoSubstituted forMandzukicat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 5Dalot
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 8Tonali
  • 9Mandzukic
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 15Hauge
  • 18Meité
  • 21Díaz
  • 33Krunic
  • 46Gabbia
  • 89Moleri

Genoa

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Perin
  • 5GoldanigaBooked at 26mins
  • 21Radovanovic
  • 55Masiello
  • 18GhiglioneSubstituted forBiraschiat 57'minutes
  • 16Zajc
  • 47Badelj
  • 20StrootmanSubstituted forBehramiat 83'minutes
  • 29CassataSubstituted forPandevat 74'minutes
  • 9ScamaccaSubstituted forShomurodovat 74'minutes
  • 23DestroSubstituted forPjacaat 57'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Zapata
  • 11Behrami
  • 14Biraschi
  • 17Portanova
  • 19Pandev
  • 24Melegoni
  • 25Onguéné
  • 32Paleari
  • 37Pjaca
  • 61Shomurodov
  • 65Rovella
  • 99Czyborra
Referee:
Gianpaolo Calvarese

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamGenoa
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home17
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Milan 2, Genoa 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Milan 2, Genoa 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Milan. Conceded by Davide Biraschi.

  4. Post update

    Franck Kessié (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Edoardo Goldaniga (Genoa).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andrea Masiello (Genoa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marko Pjaca (Genoa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Edoardo Goldaniga with a cross.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marko Pjaca (Genoa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Eldor Shomurodov.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Milan. Rade Krunic replaces Hakan Calhanoglu.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Fikayo Tomori.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Valon Behrami (Genoa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Andrea Masiello (Genoa) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Genoa. Conceded by Theo Hernández.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Genoa. Valon Behrami replaces Kevin Strootman.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Theo Hernández (Milan).

  16. Post update

    Edoardo Goldaniga (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ante Rebic.

  18. Post update

    Theo Hernández (Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Edoardo Goldaniga (Genoa).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Fikayo Tomori (Milan).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 18th April 2021

