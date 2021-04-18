Atalanta v Juventus

Federico Chiesa (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Atalanta
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 95Gollini
- 2Toloi
- 6Palomino
- 19Djimsiti
- 3Maehle
- 15de Roon
- 11Freuler
- 8Gosens
- 32PessinaSubstituted forPasalicat 45'minutes
- 91Zapata
- 9Muriel
Substitutes
- 4Sutalo
- 7Lammers
- 13Caldara
- 18Malinovskiy
- 20Kovalenko
- 31Rossi
- 40Ruggeri
- 57Sportiello
- 59Al Miranchuk
- 72Ilicic
- 88Pasalic
Juventus
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Szczesny
- 16Ju Cuadrado
- 4de Ligt
- 3Chiellini
- 12Lobo Silva
- 14McKennie
- 30Bentancur
- 25Rabiot
- 22Chiesa
- 10Dybala
- 9Morata
Substitutes
- 5Arthur
- 8Ramsey
- 13Danilo
- 19Bonucci
- 28Demiral
- 31Pinsoglio
- 38Frabotta
- 44Kulusevski
- 53Andrade Sanches Correia
- 77Buffon
- Referee:
- Daniele Orsato
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by José Luis Palomino (Atalanta).
Post update
Foul by Weston McKennie (Juventus).
Post update
Luis Muriel (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Álvaro Morata (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by José Luis Palomino (Atalanta).
Second Half
Second Half begins Atalanta 0, Juventus 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Mario Pasalic replaces Matteo Pessina.
Half Time
First Half ends, Atalanta 0, Juventus 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Paulo Dybala (Juventus) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Marten de Roon (Atalanta).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Federico Chiesa (Juventus) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Cuadrado.
Post update
Juan Cuadrado (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Robin Gosens (Atalanta).
Post update
Foul by Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus).
Post update
Duván Zapata (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matthijs de Ligt (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Robin Gosens.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rafael Tolói (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Remo Freuler.