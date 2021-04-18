French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain1Saint-ÉtienneSaint-Étienne1

Paris Saint Germain v Saint-Étienne

PSG

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 16Rico
  • 24FlorenziSubstituted forDagbaat 77'minutes
  • 4Kehrer
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 25Bakker
  • 15Danilo
  • 21Herrera
  • 19SarabiaSubstituted forDi Maríaat 67'minutes
  • 12RafinhaSubstituted forVerrattiat 67'minutes
  • 18KeanSubstituted forIcardiat 68'minutes
  • 7Mbappé

  • 6Verratti
  • 9Icardi
  • 11Di María
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 23Draxler
  • 31Dagba
  • 32Pembele
  • 34Simons
  • 50Franchi

Saint-Étienne

Formation 4-4-2

  • 40Green
  • 26DebuchySubstituted forMoueffekat 56'minutes
  • 2Moukoudi
  • 6Cissé
  • 13Trauco
  • 28YoussoufSubstituted forNordinat 45'minutes
  • 8Camara
  • 19NeyouBooked at 57mins
  • 22Monnet-PaquetSubstituted forBouangaat 45'minutes
  • 10KhazriSubstituted forAouchicheat 68'minutes
  • 21Hamouma

  • 9Abi
  • 11Antunes da Silva
  • 17Aouchiche
  • 18Nordin
  • 20Bouanga
  • 32Moueffek
  • 33Gourna-Douath
  • 35Sow
  • 50Fall
Ruddy Buquet

Home TeamPSGAway TeamSaint-Étienne
Possession
Home72%
Away28%
Shots
Home15
Away5
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home12
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away10

  1. Post update

    Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Adil Aouchiche (Saint-Etienne).

  3. Post update

    Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Aïmen Moueffek (Saint-Etienne).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Saint-Etienne 1. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ander Herrera with a through ball.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Paris Saint Germain 0, Saint-Etienne 1. Denis Bouanga (Saint-Etienne) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miguel Trauco with a cross.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Colin Dagba replaces Alessandro Florenzi.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).

  9. Post update

    Yvan Neyou (Saint-Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Etienne Green.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

  12. Post update

    Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Romain Hamouma (Saint-Etienne).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Miguel Trauco.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

  17. Post update

    Mahdi Camara (Saint-Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Mahdi Camara.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Saint-Etienne. Adil Aouchiche replaces Wahbi Khazri.

Sunday 18th April 2021

