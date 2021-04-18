Paris Saint Germain v Saint-Étienne

Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 16Rico
- 24FlorenziSubstituted forDagbaat 77'minutes
- 4Kehrer
- 3Kimpembe
- 25Bakker
- 15Danilo
- 21Herrera
- 19SarabiaSubstituted forDi Maríaat 67'minutes
- 12RafinhaSubstituted forVerrattiat 67'minutes
- 18KeanSubstituted forIcardiat 68'minutes
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 6Verratti
- 9Icardi
- 11Di María
- 20Kurzawa
- 23Draxler
- 31Dagba
- 32Pembele
- 34Simons
- 50Franchi
Saint-Étienne
Formation 4-4-2
- 40Green
- 26DebuchySubstituted forMoueffekat 56'minutes
- 2Moukoudi
- 6Cissé
- 13Trauco
- 28YoussoufSubstituted forNordinat 45'minutes
- 8Camara
- 19NeyouBooked at 57mins
- 22Monnet-PaquetSubstituted forBouangaat 45'minutes
- 10KhazriSubstituted forAouchicheat 68'minutes
- 21Hamouma
Substitutes
- 9Abi
- 11Antunes da Silva
- 17Aouchiche
- 18Nordin
- 20Bouanga
- 32Moueffek
- 33Gourna-Douath
- 35Sow
- 50Fall
- Referee:
- Ruddy Buquet
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home72%
- Away28%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home12
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away10
Live Text
Foul by Adil Aouchiche (Saint-Etienne).
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aïmen Moueffek (Saint-Etienne).
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Saint-Etienne 1. Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ander Herrera with a through ball.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 0, Saint-Etienne 1. Denis Bouanga (Saint-Etienne) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miguel Trauco with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Paris Saint Germain. Colin Dagba replaces Alessandro Florenzi.
Foul by Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain).
Yvan Neyou (Saint-Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Etienne Green.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alessandro Florenzi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Ander Herrera (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Romain Hamouma (Saint-Etienne).
Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Miguel Trauco.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Mahdi Camara (Saint-Etienne) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Mahdi Camara.
Substitution
Substitution, Saint-Etienne. Adil Aouchiche replaces Wahbi Khazri.