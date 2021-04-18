Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Arsenal won 10-0 against third-tier side Gillingham

Women's Super League sides Arsenal and West Ham United secured emphatic wins on a goal-filled Sunday in the Women's FA Cup fourth round.

Fourteen-time winners Arsenal thrashed third-tier side Gillingham 10-0, while West Ham beat Chichester & Selsey 11-0.

Elsewhere, Rhema Lord-Mears and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk both scored hat-tricks as Sheffield United won 9-0 at Middlesbrough.

WSL side Manchester United beat National League North's Burnley 6-0.

Last season's losing finalists Everton won 2-1 at home to Durham to secure a fifth-round fixture against WSL leaders Chelsea, and Tottenham defeated fellow WSL side Reading 3-2 after Jessica Naz's extra-time winner.

WSL strugglers Birmingham City beat local rivals Coventry 5-1 ,with two goals each for Claudia Walker and Sarah Mayling, as Brighton also advanced to the next round after a 1-0 home win against Bristol City.

Jill Roord scored a first-half hat-trick to seal victory for the Gunners, while Hammers midfielder Emily van Egmond scored four goals in 24 minutes against Women's National League South side Chichester.

Championship winners Leicester beat Liverpool 1-0 to set up a fifth-round tie against Manchester United, Crystal Palace won 3-0 at home to London Bees, Huddersfield beat Derby 3-2 and Southampton won 2-1 away at Lewes.

Charlton also won, beating Oxford 2-1 thanks to Iyrwah Gooden's extra-time winner.

Elsewhere, Chelsea beat London City Lionesses 5-0 on Friday and FA Cup holders Manchester City thumped Aston Villa 8-0 on Saturday.

Sunday's FA Cup fourth-round results

Birmingham City 5-1 Coventry

West Ham United 11-0 Chichester & Selsey

Arsenal 10-0 Gillingham

Brighton 1-0 Bristol City

Burnley 0-6 Manchester United

Crystal Palace 3-0 London Bees

Everton 2-1 Durham

Huddersfield Town 3-2 Derby

Leicester 1-0 Liverpool

Lewes 1-2 Southampton

Middlesbrough 0-9 Sheffield United

Oxford 1-2 Charlton (AET)

Reading 2-3 Tottenham (AET)

Wolves 2-5 Blackburn