Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard joked he would like to give Allan McGregor a 10-year contract after the goalkeeper saved Odsonne Edouard's penalty in Sunday's 2-0 Scottish Cup win over Celtic. (Record) external-link

Interim Celtic manager John Kennedy defended Edouard after his penalty miss at Ibrox. (Sun) external-link

St Johnstone have no fear going into next Sunday's Scottish Cup quarter-final against Rangers in Glasgow, says Michael O'Halloran. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross has been targeting the Scottish Cup since pre-season with his side into the quarter-finals against Motherwell next weekend. (Record) external-link

Ross praises Hibs trio Martin Boyle, Christian Doidge and Kevin Nisbet for all making it into double figures this season. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Brianna Wanstrup played on despite picking up an egg-shaped wound on her head during Rangers' 1-0 SWPL1 win over Hibernian on Sunday. (Sun) external-link

Kilmarnock defender Kirk Broadfoot warns his team-mates they are playing for their livelihoods as the club battles for Scottish Premiership survival. (Herald - subscription required) external-link