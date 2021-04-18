Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hibernian, Kilmarnock, Aberdeen
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Rangers manager Steven Gerrard joked he would like to give Allan McGregor a 10-year contract after the goalkeeper saved Odsonne Edouard's penalty in Sunday's 2-0 Scottish Cup win over Celtic. (Record)
Interim Celtic manager John Kennedy defended Edouard after his penalty miss at Ibrox. (Sun)
St Johnstone have no fear going into next Sunday's Scottish Cup quarter-final against Rangers in Glasgow, says Michael O'Halloran. (Courier - subscription required)
Hibernian head coach Jack Ross has been targeting the Scottish Cup since pre-season with his side into the quarter-finals against Motherwell next weekend. (Record)
Ross praises Hibs trio Martin Boyle, Christian Doidge and Kevin Nisbet for all making it into double figures this season. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Brianna Wanstrup played on despite picking up an egg-shaped wound on her head during Rangers' 1-0 SWPL1 win over Hibernian on Sunday. (Sun)
Kilmarnock defender Kirk Broadfoot warns his team-mates they are playing for their livelihoods as the club battles for Scottish Premiership survival. (Herald - subscription required)
Ross McCrorie believes Aberdeen can still finish in third in the top flight this season, with Stephen Glass' side four points off Hibernian with four games to play. (Press and Journal - subscription required)