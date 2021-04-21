Last updated on .From the section Irish

Waterworth joined Linfield from Glentoran in 2013

Linfield striker Andy Waterworth has confirmed he will leave the club at the end of the season.

The 34-year-old's job with the Irish FA means he cannot commit to the full-time regime which Linfield are introducing in the summer.

Waterworth will continue playing in the Irish League but it is not yet known which club he will move to.

He joined the Blues in 2013 and is on the verge of winning his fourth Irish Premiership title with the club.

He has been an integral player during manager David Healy's reign at Linfield, scoring a hat-trick in their 2017 Irish Cup final win over Coleraine a week after his treble secured a first league title in five years for the Blues.

His starts have been limited in recent months due to the goalscoring form of Shayne Lavery, but has still scored 13 goals, the most recent of which was a late equaliser away to Larne earlier in April.