Glasgow City replaced Rangers at the top of the Scottish Women's Premier League after an 8-0 thrashing of Motherwell.

The 13-in-a-row champions are level on points with Rangers, but are top virtue of having scored more goals.

Rangers beat Hibernian 1-0 through a second-half goal from Lizzie Arnot.

Third-placed Celtic hammered Spartans 5-1, and a 90th-minute equaliser from Forfar Farmington goalkeeper Lauren Perry earned her side a draw at Hearts.

A second hat-trick in a week from Ode Fulutudilu, coupled with doubles from Aoife Colvill and Lauren Davidson and a Leanne Crichton strike, ensured Scott Booth's side went top, and sent managerless Motherwell bottom.

Rangers, who had won their last four games by an aggregate score of 25-0, found it tough to break through Hibs until Brogan Hay picked out Arnot two minutes into the second half.

Next up they have an Old Firm derby on Wednesday and Celtic warmed up for that one with a big win at Spartans.

Sarah Ewens got Fran Alonso's side underway within the first minute when she stabbed home an Anna Filbey cut-back.

It was 2-1 at half-time when Alan Marshall scored direct from a corner for the home side to pull one back after Sarah Teegarden had doubled Celtic's lead.

Filbey made it three, before two goals in the last 10 minutes from Chloe Craig added gloss to the scoreline.

Hearts, whose win over Hibernian had been the only points they had picked up this season, led early at home to Forfar through Monica Forsyth lob.

But the visitors' Northern Ireland international Perry scored directly from a free-kick in a dramatic finish at Oriam.

However, the draw was enough to move Hearts off bottom spot for the first time this season.