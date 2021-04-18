Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is now unbeaten in five Old Firm games

Rangers must treat every game like an Old Firm derby in order to win a double, says manager Steven Gerrard, after their 2-0 Scottish Cup last-16 victory over Celtic at Ibrox.

Steven Davis' acrobatic effort and a Jonjoe Kenny own goal ended Celtic's four-year Scottish Cup reign.

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard also had a penalty saved as they were condemned to a first trophyless season since 2010.

"I thought we were back to our best," said Gerrard.

"Celtic played their part; it was a really good cup tie. Celtic had their moments but we soaked that up really well.

"We rode our luck at times but I don't think anyone could take it away from us that we deserved it."

Celtic have not beaten Rangers since the League Cup final in 2019 - a run of five games.

And Gerrard's side are aiming to compete an unbeaten league season and win the Scottish Cup for the first time since 2009.

They now face St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday before hosting the Perth men at the weekend in the Scottish Cup quarter-final.

Gerrard said: "We won the league really early and I saw the boys come off their top performances a little bit.

"I but it was important we made a statement today, we had to be close to our best to beat Celtic and we were. The question is can we maintain it until the end of the season.

"It's important now we treat every game like an Old Firm. If we do it'll be an interesting end to the season."

With Rangers leading 2-0, Celtic were awarded a 79th minute penalty when Joe Aribo was adjudged to have fouled Leigh Griffiths.

Gerrard considered it a "real soft penalty" and said that "in an Old Firm, normally you don't get those".

"From [referee] Bobby's [Madden] view, I find it hard how he can give that penalty," he added. "But again Allan McGregor has come good for us and pulled one out."