European Super League: Uefa furious at 11 major clubs signing up to breakaway plans

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments1704

Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo (left) dribbles past AC Milan player Diogo Dalot (right)
Juventus and AC Milan have signed up to the breakaway league plans

Senior Uefa figures are furious that 11 major European clubs, including five from England, have signed up to a breakaway European Super League.

BBC Sport was told last week of plans for some sort of confirmation about a European Super League.

Uefa hoped to head off plans with a new-look 36-team Champions League set to be confirmed on Monday.

Uefa said it will use "all measures available" to stop the "cynical project" of a breakaway Super League.

The European governing body released a joint statement together with the English Football Association, Premier League Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), La Liga, and the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) as well as Serie A on Sunday.

They said they will "remain united" in trying to stop the breakaway, using both judicial and sporting measures if required.

They also reiterated Fifa's stance that players taking part in the Super League would be banned from all other competitions at domestic, European or world level and could be prevented from representing their national teams.

In a separate statement, the Premier League said it condemned the proposal as it "attacks the principles of open competition and sporting merit which are at the heart" of domestic and European football.

Juventus owner Andrea Agnelli, Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and AC Milan chief executive Ivan Gazidis would all have had a significant input into the Champions League discussions on Friday.

However, it appears those clubs are among those to have broken ranks, to the fury of Uefa, whose president Aleksander Ceferin wanted to stave off a Super League threat.

Spanish La Liga sides Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also part of the 11-team group, as are Italian Serie A club Inter Milan.

None of the clubs concerned have responded to questions about the proposals.

The Premier League said a European Super League would "destroy" the dream of fans that "their team may climb to the top and play against the best".

It added such a league would "undermine the appeal of the whole game" and that they would work with the FA, the English Football League, Professional Footballers' Association, League Managers Association and fans to "defend the integrity and future prospects of English football".

The FA said it will "not provide permission to any competition that would be damaging to English football" and will "take any legal and/or regulatory action necessary" to stop it.

Bundesliga sides are opposed to the plans because the German model means commercial investors cannot have more than a 49% stake in clubs, so fans hold a majority of their own voting rights.

It is understood French Ligue 1 side Paris St-Germain are not part of the 11-team group.

Uefa said it thanked "those clubs in other countries, especially the French and German clubs, who have refused to sign up" to the breakaway league.

"We call on all lovers of football, supporters and politicians, to join us in fighting against such a project if it were to be announced," they added.

"This persistent self-interest of a few has been going on for too long. Enough is enough."

Quite when the European Super League would start is unclear.

However, world governing body Fifa has already said it would not recognise such a competition and any players involved in it would be denied the chance to play at a World Cup.

Serie A have called an emergency board meeting to discuss the matter.

The Football Supporters' Association said it is "totally opposed" to the plans, which it said were "motivated by nothing but cynical greed".

They added: "This competition is being created behind our backs by billionaire club owners who have zero regard for the game's traditions and continue to treat football as their personal fiefdom."

It has been agreed the new-look Champions League will involve an initial phase where every club plays 10 matches each rather than the current group phase.

In addition there would be play-offs, followed by a knockout phase.

The most controversial aspect of the proposals surround the allocation of the four additional places, with two being reserved for the clubs ranked highest in Uefa's co-efficient table who fail to qualify for the Champions League through their domestic competition, but do secure some kind of European football.

At the moment, Liverpool and Chelsea would be the clubs who benefited from that system if it was in place this season.

Comments

Join the conversation

1729 comments

  • Comment posted by Mr Filton, today at 16:59

    Absolutely disgraceful behaviour from greedy owners who are going to ruin the league we know and love! Been a utd fan for 30 years and appaled by this announcement

    • Reply posted by patthemad, today at 17:04

      patthemad replied:
      I agree completely and it just shows how Investors/Chairman really think about the fans that have made these clubs.
      You must remember though the Kerry Packer affair in cricket was exactly the same.

  • Comment posted by Dave Lister, today at 17:01

    There are at least 100 professional clubs in England spanning from the Premier League down to the National League. If they want to be in a European Super League let them, just kick them out of the English football pyramid in the process! No longer welcome.

    • Reply posted by sarah, today at 17:12

      sarah replied:
      And you can sit in your living room and watch all the players that weren't good enough to play for those clubs

  • Comment posted by magnoliacelebration, today at 16:58

    Pure greed. Kick them out the league

    • Reply posted by bobby smith, today at 17:00

      bobby smith replied:
      Money money money money that’s all it is

  • Comment posted by doctorkmt, today at 17:03

    Screw them. All about the money. Go local. Go lower League

    • Reply posted by m16, today at 17:05

      m16 replied:
      Going to hell in a hand cart

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 16:59

    The teams entering this joke competition should be banned from every other competition forever. They are a disgrace. I can’t stand any of them.

    • Reply posted by Mic, today at 17:09

      Mic replied:
      Are you ok with City winning everything year after year as they are funded by a country whilst other clubs are paid for by fans & corporations! PSG are the same. So its ok for them to cheat their way to trophies but not for other teams to see a way of competing financially with them? I thought VAR was killing the game i now realise its everyone

  • Comment posted by bbcisadilhole , today at 17:05

    Reap what you sow Uefa. They started the greed culture with the obscene champions league money and repeatedly pandering to the richest leagues with regard to number of entrants, the stage they entered the competition at etc. Really disappointed in these clubs though

    • Reply posted by Gerry1967, today at 17:11

      Gerry1967 replied:
      Exactly sir,well said.

  • Comment posted by Sir Shep, today at 17:01

    Stuff the domestic fans, cater to the plastics. Pathetic and embarrassing, hopefully those who participate will be kicked out of the league.

    • Reply posted by Nemesis86, today at 17:15

      Nemesis86 replied:
      Who are the plastics ?

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 17:01

    An absolute disgrace. Everything I love about the beautiful game about to be ripped up. The sport that is the basis of many of my friendships, the sport that’s been a central part of my life and it’s about to be ripped up in front of our eyes. I hope fans turn on this, and I’d love to see the EPL kick these clubs out but money talks and sadly us fans will be ignored. The beautiful game is dead.

    • Reply posted by charlie chestnut, today at 17:09

      charlie chestnut replied:
      Kick them out and they’ve just lost the worlds interest nobody wants to see Burnley vs palace in a title decider!

  • Comment posted by biasmoderation, today at 17:01

    Just let 'm all go, ban the clubs from ever returning to domestic leagues and all players from all international competition.

    • Reply posted by Leaguefan, today at 17:09

      Leaguefan replied:
      And the consequences?
      You haven’t progressed what probably will happen.

  • Comment posted by Kenny Morris, today at 17:04

    Let the English teams leave.If they leave they leave ,no second team in the Premier League or EFL ,no FA Cup or League Cup entry. They must sever all ties and good riddance ,just pure greed.

    • Reply posted by sPaulinit, today at 17:21

      sPaulinit replied:
      If UEFA stay against it, they wouldn't allow the players to play for their country either.

  • Comment posted by modpie, today at 17:05

    Could be the best thing that’s happened to the game. Expel the clubs taking part from the national leagues, get rid of var and let’s get back to the passionate, dynamic, meritocratic game we used to know.

    • Reply posted by Bellabroonzy, today at 17:20

      Bellabroonzy replied:
      If the breakaway teams were expelled from the EPL, then perhaps we would see more English players in the top tier, therefore a better and more enthusiastic international team?

  • Comment posted by Phoenix, today at 16:59

    Pure greed, no more, no less

    • Reply posted by Mic, today at 17:15

      Mic replied:
      Sorry what team do you support! its not city is it? City & PSG are funded by countries whose pockets are filled by that countries banking system, is that not greed! No other club can compete with them when buying players so prices to buy a mediocre player go through the roof, if you are happy to see City & PSG win everything then yes call it greed, if you think we need to compete then superleague!

  • Comment posted by Robert Hutt, today at 17:01

    GREED. be happy to see the "big" six leave the PL. disgraceful. no one wants it.

    • Reply posted by Leaguefan, today at 17:11

      Leaguefan replied:
      They do and that’s the point plus there’s lots of 💶💶💶💷💷💷🤑🤑🤑 to be made from GLOBAL media.

  • Comment posted by Socrates1982, today at 16:59

    Who are the 5 English teams?? My money 💰 is on West Brom, Fulham, Brighton, Burnley & Sheffield United 😳

    • Reply posted by Mark, today at 17:14

      Mark replied:
      according to SKY...Man Utd, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool and Spurs....

  • Comment posted by dave b, today at 17:01

    Kick them out the premier league now.Sick of these clubs disregarding what football fans want.....Pure greed,will ruin the league pyramid and make football a closed shop for the few....

    • Reply posted by Leaguefan, today at 17:16

      Leaguefan replied:
      They are supplying what football fans want GLOBALLY!
      You just cannot see it.

  • Comment posted by ken, today at 17:00

    Totally agree kick them out of league completely if they join up. Should even be fined for suggesting it.

    • Reply posted by awd4, today at 17:40

      awd4 replied:
      Have brought the game into disrepute.

  • Comment posted by DR1, today at 17:02

    Pure Greed. That being said will be able to save money cancelling my BT Sport subscription and enjoy watching my beloved Norwich in a much more competitive english league. Cheerio

    • Reply posted by Nemesis86, today at 17:06

      Nemesis86 replied:
      Enjoy your £100m parachute payments

  • Comment posted by revies aces, today at 17:00

    Show some guts and kick the English clubs out of the Premier League even if it means a reduced TV contract- their fans would soon tell them to drop the idea and if they didn't good riddance.

    • Reply posted by Willie S, today at 17:07

      Willie S replied:
      UEFA may take the opportunity to reduce the English clubs to two.

  • Comment posted by P Wardle, today at 17:02

    If such proposals gain traction then in simple terms fans should boycott games and not subscribe to channels showing such games. Wouldn’t last long that way

    • Reply posted by Leaguefan, today at 17:06

      Leaguefan replied:
      They won’t and it’s a GLOBAL audience who will not “boycott” it.

  • Comment posted by bobby smith, today at 16:59

    Well that’s bad.firstly because players would be banned from playing in internationals secondly it’s just stupid and thirdly it’s bad because it’s all about money 💴.

    • Reply posted by Mic, today at 17:12

      Mic replied:
      Kerry Packer too k a risk & started a new cricket league playing shorter games to entice spectators, it worked now every country plays T20 or T30 cricket, if clubs were allowed to form a superleague it may fold or it may be the making of football as we know it. Are you happy that City & PSG are funded by countries thereby forcing transfer prices beyond most clubs!

