German Bundesliga
B DortmundBorussia Dortmund4Werder BremenWerder Bremen1

Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Werder Bremen: Erling Braut Haaland ends goal drought with double

Erling Braut Haaland
Haaland's goals were his first since 20 March

Erling Braut Haaland scored twice in four minutes as Borussia Dortmund came from behind to beat Werder Bremen and boost their hopes of top-four finish in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund, who lost to Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek, fell behind to a Milot Rashica strike.

Giovanni Reyna levelled with a powerful finish before Haaland converted a 34th minute penalty.

Haaland tapped in soon after before Mats Hummels headed in a late fourth.

Haaland's double ended a seven-game goal drought and took his league tally to 23 goals this season.

The win means fifth-placed Dortmund moved to within four points of Eintracht Frankfurt, who are in fourth, with five games left. The top four teams qualify for next season's Champions League.

Line-ups

B Dortmund

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 35Hitz
  • 2MoreySubstituted forPiszczekat 45'minutes
  • 16Akanji
  • 15Hummels
  • 13Guerreiro
  • 8DahoudBooked at 48minsSubstituted forCanat 61'minutes
  • 32Reyna
  • 22Bellingham
  • 19BrandtSubstituted forT Hazardat 74'minutes
  • 11ReusSubstituted forCarvalhoat 88'minutes
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forTiggesat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Bürki
  • 10T Hazard
  • 14Schulz
  • 20Carvalho
  • 23Can
  • 24Meunier
  • 26Piszczek
  • 27Tigges
  • 36Knauff

Werder Bremen

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Pavlenka
  • 23Gebre Selassie
  • 13VeljkovicBooked at 66mins
  • 36GroßBooked at 77mins
  • 18MoisanderBooked at 85mins
  • 32FriedlBooked at 59mins
  • 35Eggestein
  • 6MöhwaldSubstituted forSargentat 59'minutes
  • 10BittencourtSubstituted forSchmidat 33'minutes
  • 7RashicaSubstituted forMbomat 88'minutes
  • 8OsakoSubstituted forSelkeat 59'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Augustinsson
  • 9Selke
  • 17Agu
  • 19Sargent
  • 20Schmid
  • 30Zetterer
  • 34Mbom
  • 43Dinkci
  • 44Bargfrede
Referee:
Bastian Dankert

Match Stats

Home TeamB DortmundAway TeamWerder Bremen
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home17
Away10
Shots on Target
Home8
Away3
Corners
Home7
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 4, SV Werder Bremen 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 4, SV Werder Bremen 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Steffen Tigges (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Lukasz Piszczek with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund).

  5. Post update

    Davie Selke (SV Werder Bremen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, SV Werder Bremen. Jean-Manuel Mbom replaces Milot Rashica.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Steffen Tigges replaces Erling Haaland.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Reinier replaces Marco Reus.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Dortmund 4, SV Werder Bremen 1. Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard with a cross following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Jirí Pavlenka.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lukasz Piszczek.

  12. Booking

    Niklas Moisander (SV Werder Bremen) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Post update

    Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Niklas Moisander (SV Werder Bremen).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund) header from very close range is just a bit too high. Assisted by Thorgan Hazard.

  16. Post update

    Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Niklas Moisander (SV Werder Bremen).

  18. Post update

    Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Marco Reus tries a through ball, but Erling Haaland is caught offside.

  19. Post update

    Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Maximilian Eggestein (SV Werder Bremen).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 18th April 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich29215383384568
2RB Leipzig29187452232961
3Wolfsburg29159551292254
4Frankfurt291411459441553
5B Dortmund291541062422049
6B Leverkusen29138848321647
7B Mgladbach29111085243943
8Union Berlin29101364435943
9Freiburg29117114442240
10Stuttgart29109105146539
11Augsburg2996142942-1333
12Hoffenheim2988134147-632
13Werder Bremen2979133347-1430
14Mainz2877143048-1828
15Arminia Bielefeld2976162246-2427
16Hertha Berlin2868143448-1426
17Köln2958162753-2623
18Schalke2927201875-5713
View full German Bundesliga table

