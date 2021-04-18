Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 4, SV Werder Bremen 1.
Erling Braut Haaland scored twice in four minutes as Borussia Dortmund came from behind to beat Werder Bremen and boost their hopes of top-four finish in the Bundesliga.
Dortmund, who lost to Manchester City in the Champions League in midweek, fell behind to a Milot Rashica strike.
Giovanni Reyna levelled with a powerful finish before Haaland converted a 34th minute penalty.
Haaland tapped in soon after before Mats Hummels headed in a late fourth.
Haaland's double ended a seven-game goal drought and took his league tally to 23 goals this season.
The win means fifth-placed Dortmund moved to within four points of Eintracht Frankfurt, who are in fourth, with five games left. The top four teams qualify for next season's Champions League.
