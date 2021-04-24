Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City20:00Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
Venue: King Power Stadium

Leicester City v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Close up of Wesley Fofana
Wesley Fofana has been praised by Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers for maintaining his good performances while fasting during the holy month of Ramadan

TEAM NEWS

There could be a recall for Leicester full-back Ricardo Pereira, who was left out against West Brom on Thursday in order to manage his workload.

Wesley Fofana was substituted during that win as a precaution because he is currently fasting during Ramadan.

Crystal Palace defender Gary Cahill has a minor injury but hopes to be available on Monday.

Jeffrey Schlupp, Mamadou Sakho and James Tomkins are back in full training after injuries.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

It's great to see Leicester in the FA Cup final but a top-four place has always been their target and the clubs below have narrowed the gap on them in recent weeks.

Crystal Palace have already all but achieved their aim for the season, which is staying up, and I think the Foxes will want this more, especially after their recent wobbles in the league.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions v Wolf Alice bassist Theo Ellis

Sevens of Leicester's nine league defeats this season have come at home

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Crystal Palace are winless in three Premier League meetings since a 4-1 away victory in February 2019.

Leicester City

  • Leicester's win on Thursday ensured they avoided three consecutive top-flight defeats for the first time since February 2019.
  • Prior to the latest round of fixtures, only the bottom three teams in the division had suffered more home defeats this season than the seven for Leicester.
  • They are three points shy of matching last season's final total of 59.
  • Kelechi Iheanacho has scored 13 goals in his last 13 appearances.
  • Brendan Rodgers is unbeaten in all five Premier League matches as a manager versus Roy Hodgson (W4, D1).

Crystal Palace

  • Palace have only won two of their past nine Premier League fixtures.
  • Their only clean sheet in 19 top-flight games came in a 0-0 draw at Arsenal in January.
  • They failed to score more than once in any of their last six league matches.
  • Wilfried Zaha has scored five Premier League goals against Leicester, more than versus any other side.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City33245469244577
2Man Utd32199464352966
3Leicester32185958372159
4Chelsea331610751312058
5West Ham331671053431055
6Liverpool33159955391654
7Tottenham331581056381853
8Everton32157104440452
9Arsenal33137134437746
10Leeds32144145050046
11Aston Villa31135134435944
12Wolves32118133241-941
13Crystal Palace31108133352-1938
14Southampton32106164058-1836
15Newcastle3399153654-1836
16Brighton33713133339-634
17Burnley3289152645-1933
18Fulham33512162543-1827
19West Brom3259182862-3424
20Sheff Utd3352261856-3817
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport