Phil Neville was named Inter Miami boss in January

Phil Neville lost his first game in charge of Inter Miami as they fell to a 3-2 defeat by LA Galaxy.

Robbie Robinson had given Miami the lead in first-half stoppage time before former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez equalised for Galaxy.

Miami went ahead again soon after through a Gonzalo Higuain penalty.

But Hernandez scored his second to draw his side level again, before Sacha Kljestan clipped in the winner with less than 10 minutes remaining.

Neville left his role as England women manager in January to become boss at Inter Miami, which is owned by his former United team-mate David Beckham.

"I think from an emotional and an occasional point of view, it was everything and more that I wanted and expected," said Neville.

"I loved every single minute of it apart from the results."

Beckham was at the DRV PNK Stadium to watch alongside his family, while seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady was also in attendance.

Javier Hernandez scored twice for LA Galaxy