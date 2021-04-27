Highlights: Northern Ireland 2-0 Ukraine

Riding on the wave of Northern Ireland's historic Euro 2022 play-off victory over Ukraine, the NI Women's Premiership gets underway on Wednesday.

One of the joys of Kenny Shiels' Northern Ireland squad is that the majority of the players are based in the Irish League, and domestic players had such a big role in the ultimate underdog story.

Expect the title to be keenly-contested as Linfield, Crusaders Strikers, Cliftonville, Derry City and Sion Swifts all attempt to wrestle the crown off holders Glentoran.

From Women's Premiership stalwarts to returning heroes and rising stars, where can you watch Northern Ireland's history-makers this season?

Glentoran

Nadene Caldwell scored Northern Ireland's final goal against Ukraine

Let's start with reigning champions Glentoran, who have the most-extensive number of players involved in the Northern Ireland set-up.

Goalkeeper Jackie Burns played a crucial role in Northern Ireland's journey to Euro 2022 and is Shiels' number one between the sticks. Returning to the Irish League last season, Burns will be aiming to make it back-to-back titles with the east Belfast side.

Nadene Caldwell was the goalscoring hero from the second leg as she secured the win which sent NI to a first-ever major finals and the midfielder is a crucial cog for both club and country. An experienced head in the Glens' set-up, you know Caldwell will give it her all and leave nothing out on the pitch.

Returning to the league for a second spell with Glentoran, Lauren Wade is an exciting addition after spells in the USA, Iceland and Glasgow. The winger missed the play-off through injury but when recovered she should thrive in the league with her pace, power and eye for goal.

Sam Kelly featured off the substitutes bench in both play-off matches, playing a crucial role in Ukraine's red card at Seaview, and is a smart midfielder with an eye for goal while defender Emma McMaster, who has recently recovered from a long-term injury, and Caragh Hamilton, who is sidelined after ACL surgery, are both excellent players when fit.

Then there is a number of rising stars within the Glentoran set-up, who will be aiming to push themselves into contention for the finals next summer. Casey Howe is an excellent addition to the Oval side from rivals Linfield and is tipped for big things in the future. The 18-year-old netted eight times in nine games for the Blues last season and is highly-rated in the NI set-up.

Danielle Maxwell and Kerry Beattie are two promising forwards who are regulars at club level despite only being in their teens, and although Joely Andrews missed out on the play-off squad, the 18-year-old midfielder was involved in the history-making qualifying campaign and is another one to watch in the future.

Linfield

Rebecca McKenna was superb in both play-off matches

Defender Ashley Hutton is a veteran who has been through the lows and euphoric highs with Northern Ireland since making her debut in 2005. She played a crucial role in Linfield's dominance in the league, which was ended by the Glens last year, and will be key if the Blues are to regain their crown this time around.

Rebecca McKenna was arguably the star player across the two play-off legs as she celebrated her 20th birthday by reaching a major tournament. Described by Shiels as "small in stature with the heart of a lion", McKenna's performances for NI are bound to have caught the attention of clubs across the water, and a strong season will Linfield will do her reputation no harm at all.

Another defender for Linfield, 20-year-old Kelsie Burrows, is a rising star who was named in the squad for the play-offs and will no doubt earn more caps as she continues to grow and develop.

Shiels admitted he cried when he found out the extent of Abbie Magee's knee injury a week before the squad announcement. The right-back was NI's best player in the sole friendly against England and would have been a near-certain starter in both play-offs. The extent of her injury means she is set to miss a large portion of the campaign but there's no doubt she will get a chance for international redemption ahead of the Euro 2022 finals next year.

Crusaders

Julie Nelson is a key player for both club and country

When you think of Northern Ireland you think of Julie Nelson, and the same applies to her club Crusaders Strikers. The defender showed her class through NI's qualifying campaign and is an inspiration to a young Crusaders side who will be aiming for a title push after a promising showing last season.

When Simone Magill was ruled out of the final two qualifiers, Emily Wilson stepped into the sizeable void left by the Everton forward. She may not have got her goal on the international stage, but the 20-year-old is highly-rated and was in impressive form for the Crues last season, netting eight times in nine matches.

Goalkeeper Maddy Harvey-Clifford is yet to make her senior debut for Northern Ireland but, as a call-up to a friendly with England shows, she is very much in Shiels' plans and a strong campaign between the sticks will put her well in contention for the third goalkeeper spot behind Burns and Becky Flaherty.

Cliftonville

Kirsty McGuinness, Caitlin McGuinness and Louise McDaniel are three massive signings for Cliftonville

Captain fantastic Marissa Callaghan is as important to Cliftonville as she is to Northern Ireland. She epitomises everything about Northern Irish football and her leadership and work will provide a foundation for the sport for generations to come. A true leader and deserves everything that comes from NI's history-making campaign.

Toni-Leigh Finnegan is another rising star in the Northern Ireland team. Only 18 years of age, Shiels trusted the defender enough to come on and see the second leg of the play-off out as Northern Ireland made history. A player who has the potential to fill the void left by Nelson or Hutton when the time comes to hang up their boots.

Finally, it's the three late Cliftonville signings who add a bag full of quality to any team they play for. Caitlin McGuinness is another player who missed out on the play-off but netted her first senior international goal in that vital win over the Faroe Islands in December. The 18-year-old certainly knows where the net is despite the fact she is still finding her way in senior football.

Is Kirsty McGuinness the best player in the Women's Premiership? Few would argue against it. In a team of star performers, the elder of the McGuinness sisters shone for Northern Ireland and was crucial in NI's vital qualifiers and the play-off against Ukraine. She brings guaranteed goals to any side she players for and could bring Cliftonville right into the mix for title contention.

The signing of Louise McDaniel is a massive boost for Cliftonville and is another player who should elevate them right into title contention. The 21-year-old was superb at Linfield before earning a move to Blackburn Rovers, and while that move and her following switch to Hearts didn't quite work out, there's no doubting her potential as she was called into Shiels' squad for the play-offs.