From the section Women's Football

Fran Kirby scored Chelsea's third goal in their quarter-final second-leg win against Wolfsburg

Women's Champions League semi-final first leg: Bayern Munich v Chelsea Venue: FC Bayern Campus, Munich Date: Sunday, 25 April Kick-off: 16:00 BST Coverage: Live text commentary and report on BBC Sport website

Fran Kirby believes Chelsea have proved they "belong" on the grandest European stages as they stand on the verge of a first Women's Champions League final.

Chelsea visit Bayern Munich in Sunday's semi-final first leg, having exited the competition at this stage twice in the past four campaigns.

Frauen-Bundesliga leaders Bayern are also bidding to reach a first final.

"It all comes with experience, with how many times we've been in this position," said England forward Kirby.

"As we've grown in the tournament, we've grown in confidence, we've grown in belief and we've grown in quality.

"This tournament has pushed our team to the limits and I think you learn a lot from failure, defeat and feeling hurt, feeling disappointed that you didn't manage to get over that final hurdle."

Chelsea were edged out 3-2 on aggregate in the 2019 semi-finals by Lyon, having been knocked out 5-1 over two legs at the same stage by Wolfsburg the previous year.

The Women's Super League leaders gained revenge in this season's last eight, beating Wolfsburg by the same aggregate score, while Lyon, champions the past five seasons, were upset by Paris St-Germain.

"We've just grown up within this tournament and found out that we belong here and we belong in these big games," added Kirby.

"This will be our third semi-final in the Champions League and that gives us a lot of confidence going into the game."

The Women's Super League leaders head to Germany in good heart after Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City kept the defence of their domestic title firmly in the Blues' hands with two games to go.

Hosts Bayern have won 18 of their 19 league games this season and are poised to recapture the German title from Wolfsburg for the first time in five years.

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes believes Bayern, semi-finalists two years ago and who boast a core of young homegrown talent, will pose a different threat to their more cosmopolitan arch-rivals.

"I think they're different to Wolfsburg in as much as they've got a lot of creative players that will look to break us down differently," said Hayes.

"They're quick down the sides, they've got players that I think are top young prospects in the game. They've got a lot of threats.

"They're in the position they're in because of the quality of all of those players, so for us, we know it's a different game."