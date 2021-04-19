Last updated on .From the section Football

Plans for the European Super League have caused uproar

Well, not much happened in the world of football this weekend - apart from, say, the future and integrity of the whole game being called into question after plans for a European Super League were revealed.

Oh, and it turns out that Antoine Griezmann is a massive Magpie.

Here are some of the best tweets from the weekend's action.

Plans for the European Super League have not gone down well

The Premier League 'big six' announced plans last night to join a new European Super League.

The proposals would mean that a select few, including Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, and Tottenham, would play midweek games against the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid in a league where they cannot be relegated.

It's fair to say that the plans have upset a few people.

The Prime Minister has weighed in.

As has the leader of the opposition.

Danny Murphy was livid on MOTD2

And Aston Villa's John McGinn has suggested a sanction for the clubs involved.

Lots of fans think that the competition will rob us of the magic stuff that makes home-grown football so great.

The admittance procedure to this proposed new elite competition has also come under scrutiny.

Specifically, there has been some scathing criticism that some of the founding members don't really deserve to be counted among Europe's elite.

A number of clubs have already ruled themselves out.

Not everyone hates the idea, however.

Griezmann is the talk of the Toon

Of course, outside of the European Super League, there have been some other big stories in the world of football this weekend. For instance, Antoine Griezmann winning the Premier League with Newcastle United on Football Manager.

Leicester City also made it to their first FA Cup final in 52 years

Unfortunately, neither this achievement, nor their top-four placing in the Premier League, would qualify them to be considered one of the 'big clubs' in ESL terms.

Loads of people watched the Women's FA Cup too

She's a keeper

West Ham were so comfortable during their fourth-round tie with Chichester City that they brought on goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold… to play in midfield. The pure disrespect of it.

The game ended 11-0 to the Hammers.

Arsenal enjoyed a nice weekend too.

Old friends

Norwich City's promotion back to the Premier League was confirmed on Saturday with rivals Brentford and Swansea failing to win in the Championship.

If the Suarez-to-return transfer rumours have any merit, there is a potential scenario where this could end with the Canaries being reunited with the man who scored 12 times in six games against them while he was at Liverpool.

Steep decline

Meanwhile, Sheffield United are going the other way.

Shock knockout

The FA Cup may not have delivered much in the way of shock defeats, but YouTuber Jake Paul's knockout of former Bellator champion Ben Askren definitely surprised a few pundits.

Austin Power

Over in the MLS, Austin FC played their first ever competitive game.

A tall tale

And, finally, this Huddersfield Town fan will be overjoyed that he finally found the perfect set-up for this gag.