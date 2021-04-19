Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic have enlisted a head hunting firm to help in recruiting a new director of football with Manchester City's Fergal Harkin, Juventus' Matteo Tognozzi, former Spurs man David Webb and ex-Celtic scout Neil McGuinness under consideration. (Record) external-link

One bookmaker has offered odds of 13/1 on Jose Mourinho becoming Celtic manager following his departure from Tottenham Hotspur on Monday. (Sun) external-link

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson doubts Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard will take over from Mourinho at Spurs. (Go Radio, via Record external-link )

Gerrard says Rangers remain in contract talks with Connor Goldson and Glen Kamara. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Rangers Women manager Malky Thomson has urged his players to hold their nerve in Wednesday's SWPL1 meeting with Celtic, who are five points off Thomson's second-placed side. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Celtic managerial target Eddie Howe has criticised the plans for a European Super League. (DAZN Canada via Record external-link )

St Johnstone were unsuccessful in a bid to sign Rangers right-back Nathan Patterson on loan in January, says McDiarmid Park boss Callum Davidson. (Sun) external-link

Davidson says St Johnstone are close to agreeing new contracts with "two or three players". (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Luton Town are keen to sign Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell this summer. (Record) external-link

Dundee United manager Micky Mellon has criticised Richard Foster after the Partick Thistle defender suggested Tannadice goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist should play against Forfar Athletic on Friday, despite picking up an injury in the warm-up. (Sun) external-link

Hearts have yet to discuss not lifting the Scottish Championship trophy, says manager Robbie Neilson, following a fan campaign aimed at protesting against the club's relegation last summer. (Sun) external-link