Maheta Molango left his job at Real Mallorca in February 2020

Ex-Brighton striker Maheta Molango has agreed terms to replace Gordon Taylor as chief executive of the Professional Footballers' Association on 1 June.

The Swiss 38-year-old, who spent four years working as chief executive of Spanish club Real Mallorca, was recommended for the job by an independent advisory panel in March.

Molango's appointment, however, is still subject to a work permit.

Taylor is to leave the role he has held since 1981 at the end of the season.

The former Lincoln City, Oldham Athletic, Wrexham and Grays Athletic player will become only the second person in 40 years to lead the PFA when Taylor finally stands down two years after first announcing his intention to do so.

In a statement, external-link Taylor said Molango - who qualified to be a lawyer in Spain after retiring from playing - has a "formidable CV" and is "confident he will relate to players at every level" of the PFA's membership.

"I'm pleased we are making good progress confirming the appointment," Taylor continued.

Meanwhile, Leicester City captain Wes Morgan, England and Manchester City skipper Steph Houghton and Watford's Troy Deeney are among the 13 footballers voted onto the PFA's newly formed Players' Board.

PFA Chairman Ben Purkiss said he is "delighted with the composition" of the new board, which includes representatives from the Women's Super League, Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two as well as retired players.

"Our new structure rightly places the players at the heart of the PFA and the decision-making process," Purkiss said.