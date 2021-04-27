Sutton United v Barnet

Sutton UnitedSutton United19:00BarnetBarnet
Line-ups
Sutton United
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Bouzanis
- 2Barden
- 6John
- 15Eastmond
- 24Milsom
- 12Rowe
- 10Beautyman
- 7Ajiboye
- 28Wilson
- 9Bugiel
- 25Olaofe
Substitutes
- 3Wyatt
- 8Davis
- 17Sho-Silva
- 26Simpson
- 27Browne
Barnet
Formation 4-4-2
- 24Azaze
- 5Preston
- 7McQueen
- 17Richards-Everton
- 30Vaughan
- 15Kefalas
- 16Taylor
- 23Beard
- 25Skeffington
- 27Mason-Clark
- 20Baker-Richardson
Substitutes
- 10Petrasso
- 19McBurnie
- 21Adeloye
- 24Callan
- 38Daly
- Referee:
- Daniel Middleton
Match report to follow.