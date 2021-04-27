National League
Sutton UnitedSutton United19:00BarnetBarnet
Venue: Borough Sports Ground, England

Sutton United v Barnet

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Sutton United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Bouzanis
  • 2Barden
  • 6John
  • 15Eastmond
  • 24Milsom
  • 12Rowe
  • 10Beautyman
  • 7Ajiboye
  • 28Wilson
  • 9Bugiel
  • 25Olaofe

Substitutes

  • 3Wyatt
  • 8Davis
  • 17Sho-Silva
  • 26Simpson
  • 27Browne

Barnet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 24Azaze
  • 5Preston
  • 7McQueen
  • 17Richards-Everton
  • 30Vaughan
  • 15Kefalas
  • 16Taylor
  • 23Beard
  • 25Skeffington
  • 27Mason-Clark
  • 20Baker-Richardson

Substitutes

  • 10Petrasso
  • 19McBurnie
  • 21Adeloye
  • 24Callan
  • 38Daly
Referee:
Daniel Middleton

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay35207857332467
2Hartlepool361910754332167
3Sutton United34199655282766
4Stockport351711755282762
5Halifax351681156461056
6Bromley351510105447755
7Wrexham351591148331554
8Chesterfield341651345331253
9Notts County331581044321253
10Eastleigh351411103833553
11Aldershot35146154748-148
12Maidenhead United32138115143847
13Boreham Wood361016104038246
14Dag & Red35137153743-646
15Solihull Moors33136144139245
16Yeovil33126154754-742
17Altrincham36118173949-1041
18Wealdstone3596204481-3733
19Woking3488183247-1532
20Weymouth3386193652-1630
21King's Lynn3477203972-3328
22Barnet3356222875-4721
23Dover00000000
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC